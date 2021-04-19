SAU 84 Keeps Mask Mandate; Shifts To Five-Day Weeks

LITTLETON — The Littleton School Board on Monday reached a general consensus to support a recommendation by the superintendent to continue the mask mandate in schools, though one school board member weighed in with concerns.
On Friday, Littleton School District SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart issued a letter to parents stating his intention during Monday’s regularly scheduled board meeting to seek the board’s support for keeping masks on school staff members and students.
He cited the high number of active confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, which last week experienced its highest number - 51 - at any one time.
On Monday, Littleton had 32 active confirmed cases, down from 51 on Friday, but by far the highest of any nearby community, save for Haverhill, which came close at 28 cases. Bethlehem had 11.
On Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu lifted the five-month-old mask mandate for schools, municipal and government properties and businesses, leaving the decision regarding masks and whether or not to require them up to each entity.
“Obviously, the governor has in a broad sense lifted the mandate for masks, however, all of the superintendents I’ve talked with in all of the districts they are in charge of are all sticking with the mask policy,” Hart said to the school board. “I contacted the COVID-19 superintendent’s advisory committee and they unanimously support the continuation of masking in schools.”
The mask continuation at Littleton schools is supported by SAU 84’s administrative team and Littleton hospital, he said.
School board member Matt St. John said the district has a duty to rush back to normalcy as quickly as it safely can.
The North Country is in a COVID hot spot right now, but the six hospitals in the region have just five COVID patients, he said.
“There is a distinction between positive patients and people being sick, ” said St. John.
He said the district should not “make the lazy assumption” to continue with the current COVID policy without considering other risks, such as mental health risks, to students by keeping the status quo.
“There are real risks to staying the course, just as there are real risks to changing the course,” said St. John. “I think we have a duty to evaluate staying where we are and moving forward. The virus is not the only thing that has a negative impact.”
The district should keep updated on current health and safety guidelines, he said.
“Our kids deserve normalcy as soon as we can possibly give it to them,” said St. John. “The way it’s been is not good for the kids. It’s only justifiable if it’s significantly mitigating the risk of the virus and not adding to a bunch of other risks.”
School board member Ann Wiggett said school staff get their second vaccine on Friday and must wait at least 10 days to take their masks off.
“I agree we should keep the masks on for a while,” she said.
Parent Casey Hadlock said the school district should follow the latest guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, saying he doesn’t know why COVID-related matters such as masking go back to the school board for decisions.
School board chairman Greg Cook put off a potential board vote on Hart’s recommendation until the end of the public input session, at the close of the meeting, and asked board members if they feel it should go to a vote.
School board member Larry Blaisdell said yes, as Hart had come before the board with previous COVID recommendations on which the board took a vote.
School board member Erica Antonucci said she thinks there just needs to be a board consensus.
The school board supported Hart’s mask policy with that consensus.
Local health officials said the uptick in Littleton cases owes to a COVID-19 strain that is more infectious than the original strain as well as to COVID fatigue and people becoming lax in health and safety guidelines, such as wearing masks, social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings.
In addition to requiring masks, Littleton schools will also be back to full classroom time.
After the governor issued an executive order on April 2 calling for all New Hampshire schools to return to five days a week full-time in the classroom beginning on April 19, the Littleton School Board, in a 3-2 vote on April 5, supported a recommendation by Hart to send a request for a waiver to the New Hampshire Department of Education asking to continue through the end of the school year the four-day week that SAU 84 had implemented beginning in mid-January.
The rationale was that the four-day classroom week (traditional classroom time on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and remote learning on Wednesday) was working, was part of the memorandum of understanding with the teachers union, and a change so near the end of the school year would be a disruption.
That waiver request was submitted, and although there are two areas under the executive order that school districts can cite in applying for a waiver, SAU 84’s request to keep its four-day school week was denied, Hart told the board on Monday.
“We’ll be back full-time and will continue that way,” he said.
