SAU 84 Mulls School Closure For 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Day
On Tuesday at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem, astronomer Rick Fienberg presented details on the total solar eclipse will take place in April 2024 in Coos County. Astronomers and state tourism officials said it will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many skygazers and local businesses, but the region needs to begin preparing for an influx of visitors from all over. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — In northern Grafton County, one school district is preparing for total solar eclipse day, which will take place on the afternoon of April 8, 2024, and is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors into the North Country and Great North Woods.

During the Littleton School Board’s meeting on Monday, the district’s administrative team, citing the influx of people into the area, busy roads, burdened services and local families wanting to experience the eclipse for themselves, requested that the board approve a day off for students.

