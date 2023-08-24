SAU 84 Mulls School Closure For 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Day

LITTLETON — In northern Grafton County, one school district is preparing for total solar eclipse day, which will take place on the afternoon of April 8, 2024, and is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors into the North Country and Great North Woods.
During the Littleton School Board’s meeting on Monday, the district’s administrative team, citing the influx of people into the area, busy roads, burdened services and local families wanting to experience the eclipse for themselves, requested that the board approve a day off for students.
School board members, though, held off on a vote, saying they first want input from parents to gauge how a day off from school, when many parents might still have to work, would impact families.
In New Hampshire, the line of total eclipse runs northward from Lancaster to Pittsburg.
Littleton will have about a 99-percent eclipse.
“Littleton is not 100 percent in the path of totality,” said Kristen Moreland, SAU 84’s administrator in charge of superintendent services. “We’re just a little bit south of that. However, we had a guest speaker at the end of last year, Dr. [Douglas] Arion, who works for Mountain of Stars, and he was sharing with us the magnitude of this event and the impact on our students … This is a pretty big deal. They don’t know, but they are projecting there might be 30,000 people descending on Littleton … so we were trying to figure out what was the best thing to do with school.”
The timing of the 2024 eclipse will occur around 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m., so there’s been much discussion about how the district celebrates and participates in the event and how it considers traffic, she said.
The school district has formed an eclipse committee to develop options.
“What we would like to do is request that the board approve a family learning day on April 8, which means the school would be closed, but there would be classes and activities provided so that parents could decide how they want to experience the eclipse with their children, or not,” said Moreland.
The idea of taking 300 elementary school students into the path of totality and then having them get stuck for hours before they return was a little overwhelming, she said.
For secondary school students, there might be additional options, she said.
The eclipse will be a school theme throughout the year. Lakeway Elementary School, in particular, will have all of its family nights around the idea of the eclipse so parents, too, can learn what it is and how they can participate, said Moreland.
Katie Williams, the school district’s library media specialist who serves on the eclipse committee, said the family learning day/day off from school option for April 8 is the most feasible option in terms of logistics.
“The town infrastructure is going to be overloaded, so getting kids to and from school may potentially be an issue,” said Williams “Our emergency services are going to be taxed.”
And school faculty members and families alike are going to want to experience totality, too, and if faculty is in the building it could damage morale and result in some staff members calling in so they can experience totality with their families, she said.
“For many of us, it will be a once-in-a-lifetime event,” said Williams.
The next total solar eclipse in New Hampshire won’t take place until 2079.
For the 2024 eclipse, the Littleton School District is in talks with Lyndon State University to take a couple of busloads of Littleton students into the path of totality, which will also occur in parts of the Northeast Kingdom.
In the coming months, the district plans to bring Arion into the school district for educational presentations, including for parents, said Williams.
“He likens it to the Super Bowl,” she said. “Being outside the path of totality, even by the slightest bit, is like watching the Super Bowl from the parking lot on your little device versus being on the 50-yard line. It’s kind of all or nothing when it comes totality, and the closest place within the state that has totality is Lancaster, and they’re anticipating such a burden on the infrastructure that they’re talking about one-way traffic in and out … So travel will be rough. Being with Lyndon, we would be on the interstate and it would be an easier travel time and they have a teacher ed program, science program, and they have the meteorological program there as well. They’re trying to put something together for us.”
The Littleton School District also has a relationship with the Littleton-based White Mountain Science Inc, which is assisting the district in the educational piece throughout the year and which has used grant money to purchase 10,000 solar eclipse glasses (needed for eye safety when looking directly at the sun and its edges) and has included Littleton students in that gift, said Williams.
On Sept. 7, school district superintendents in Coos County, including White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36, are scheduled to have a meeting to discuss options for their schools.
Before the Littleton School Board considered the motion to make April 8 a family learning day and day off for its students, school board member Greg Cook suggested they first get the parent input on those families who don’t have a choice and still have to work.
“Businesses are not going to shut down,” said Cook. “If anything, businesses are going to be cranking up staff to accommodate the potential influx of tourists in the area.”
While taking a school day off to participate is a great idea, it could pose a problem if some parents have to worry about finding childcare or worry about taking a day off from work because they can’t find anyone to watch their kids, he said.
“I don’t know how many families would take the advantage and go north into the zone of totality versus staying here and working because that’s what their job requires,” said Cook.
The Great Solar Eclipse of August 2017 was observed by tens of millions of people from Oregon to South Carolina, with many driving to a viewing destination.
School board member Bill Gendreau said he agrees with Cook that the board should first get feedback from families before rendering a decision.
Gendreau also noted that those he spoke with about the 2017 eclipse reported that 100,000 people descended on some destinations.
“I can’t imagine 100,000 in Pittsburg,” he said. “For the logistics, we don’t know what to expect. Then, there’s always the weather.”
School board chairman Matt St. John said the sooner the board makes the decision on the proposed day off the better, so families can prepare.
According to an astronomer-led eclipse presentation in June 2022 that included Arion, Lancaster will have 46 seconds of totality and Pittsburg will have 3 minutes and 16 seconds.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.