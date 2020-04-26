A stressful week for students, faculty and the communities of Northern Vermont University - Johnson and Lyndon as well as Vermont Technical College in Randolph saw a mid-week high point when a plan to close those campuses was withdrawn — but supporters are gearing up to hopefully save the schools long into the future.
On Saturday morning, a group called S.A.V.E. OUR VSC (Vermont State Colleges) met via an hour-and-a-half Zoom call to strategize a path for sustainability for the state college system.
The call saw alumni, faculty, students and Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman — all hoping to see the colleges saved for Vermont’s future.
Mary Collins, ‘82 Johnson State College, who has done a lot of volunteer work for the college as an alumna, led the meeting.
On April 17, Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) Chancellor Jeb Spaulding issued a recommendation calling for the closure of NVU — both campuses — and the Randolph campus of VTC.
Spaulding cautioned in his warnings that the VSCS system, with the pandemic thrust upon its already fragile finances, could be facing as high as a $10 million deficit.
Financial problems have plagued the VSCS system, which also includes the Community College of Vermont and Castleton University, and those issues were made suddenly more acute due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on the finances of the overall system.
Millions in refunds for room and board have had to go out, and fears about enrollment in the fall for all the schools is very real.
Spaulding last Monday told the VSCS Board of Trustees in a presentation over a Zoom call, due to the shutdown order amid the COVID-19 shutdown crisis, that closing the three residential campuses was critical to sustaining the system overall, which he said otherwise is on a fast track towards insolvency.
By Wednesday Spaulding had withdrawn his recommendation for shuttering the campuses.
SAVE OUR VSC Group
Cathy Printon, Collins’s sister, and a 1985 graduate of Johnson, worked for the VSCS system, and said she has worked her entire career in post secondary education, “These colleges are very critical to the students that we serve in the far reaches of Vermont and all over the state.”
Roger Allbee, another of the group members, spoke to the importance of nursing education and more in Vermont.
Allbee referenced a letter written on behalf of the group, read by Collins.
The letter will be sent to Gov. Scott, Lt. Gov. Zuckerman, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Senate Pro Tem Tim Ashe, as well as other legislators on specific committees, after some suggested tweaks.
The response to Spaulding’s call to close the campuses states, in part, “These institutions are important to the economic viability in the regions where they are located,” noting that without them, students in regions of Vermont will have little access to higher educational opportunities that are critical.
The group’s letter called for a committee to be appointed quickly and given a 6-month deadline to come up with a proposal to save the state’s colleges, right sizing them in a way that does not wreak economic disaster on the communities which host the colleges, and on the students’ future.
The group called for leadership to “develop more real options and plans for the sustainability of higher education in Vermont for the future.”
To concerns about transparency, NVU-Lyndon professor David Johnston said the Chancellor did not plan to announce the closure plans, but his recommendation for shuttering NVU and the VTC Randolph campus was leaked.
Printon said the colleges must be saved for the students, for families, and for the affected communities.
Having educators, business people, people from the financial industry and more on the citizen committee, as noted in the proposed letter written by Allbee, was touched on by Printon, who spoke to the entrepreneurship in Vermont. “These folks are all over the place and they’re not willing to let this resource go, of the highly qualified students coming out of the Vermont State College System.”
She said many of the students could attend other schools, but they stay in the VSCS system for family reasons, and work reasons.
Printon suggested people from foundations in Vermont which support workforce and training needs, saying, “They have a lot of the statistics on who we are training and for what positions.”
She said there are many students who will not go onto higher education if some of these colleges close.
Johnston, on the Zoom line, spoke about a student who helps manage his family’s farm, and attends NVU-Lyndon, saying there is an equity issue for Vermonters in the regions where the campuses are under the greatest threat.
Collins said, “All of my siblings are first generation college students.”
UVM-VSCS Together?
Edward Elmendorf, senior vice president at American Association of State Colleges and Universities, spoke about the longtime funding crisis for post secondary education in Vermont.
He said 45 years ago, a plan to fund the state college system in Vermont was proposed, but did not gain support.
Elmendorf, a former Johnson State College administrator and avid supporter of the Vermont State Colleges, posed, “Can the State of Vermont continue to operate two systems of higher ed?” taking into account the crisis laid out by the Chancellor.
Zuckerman said many comments about Chittenden County receiving more resources than other parts of Vermont have been expressed amid the crisis over the state college system, and he would caution how that is balanced “were they to be combined,” referencing a suggestion that a UVM-VSCS melding be considered.
A member of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ staff was on the phone line and praised the efforts for community involvement. She referenced the heavy student loan debt that is “insurmountable for a lot of people who have it … and the state college systems are some of the places where people can go where they won’t graduate with a mountain of debt.”
Zuckerman said there may be opportunity due to the coronavirus, with small settings in rural Vermont being a positive option, and having out-of-staters come earlier and be quarantined and set apart may be an option to boost enrollment.
David Yacovone, a Johnson alum, ‘76, said sufficient revenues to fund the state colleges is critical going forward, either through raising taxes or cutting another area of the state budget to re-allocate to higher ed, saying, “These are hard times that we’re in.”
First Generation
Adriana Eldred, a journalism student at NVU-Johnson, spoke to some of the concerns that are affecting VSC students, expressed concern about the lack of transparency and inclusion of students in the conversation about their colleges possibly being closed.
“In whatever we’re planning I want to make sure at least students are given updates,” and that student voice is “a part of the committee,” is important, said Eldred, “ … I could go on and on about what students want. The friendliness of the state college system is very important for students who are not as confident to go into a university setting.”
Printon said “the feel” of the state colleges is important, with more than 50 percent of students being first generation to attend college.
“A lot of us arrived at campus with not enough of the tools to be ready … we’re ready academically but we’re not ready in the culture of what post-secondary means, we need to have our hands held a little bit,” she said.
“This just happens for a lot of students, as first gens, we just don’t know the protocol, we show up and all these wonderful people … help us and nurture us,” said Printon, who said she had been told all those years ago that she was “not college material.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.