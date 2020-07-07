Save The Bacon: Officials Say It’s Illegal, Dangerous To Feed Pigs Meat Scraps

LYNDONVILLE — “Slopping hogs” might sound like the fun way to dispose of food scraps now that the state has banned throwing it out in the trash.
But there’s something that informed pig farmers know - and so should everyone else.
It’s illegal to feed meat scraps to pigs.
Paul Tomasi, executive director of Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District in Lyndonville, says there are farmers who are accepting all kinds of food scraps from area residents to feed their chickens. And that’s OK, even with meat scraps included.
“There’s a huge difference between pigs and chickens. Under no circumstances should pigs eat the flesh of another animal,” Tomasi says.
“It could put the consumers at risk. … The practice that has been banned for over 50 years.”
Vermont statutes Title 6, Chapter 113 Section 1672 says “No person shall feed prohibited food waste to swine or supply prohibited food waste to others for the purpose of feeding it to swine.”
And the state is required to inspect farms and those who raise pigs and can penalize anyone feeding them meat scraps, according to statute.
“The purpose of this law is to help prevent the introduction into Vermont of economically devastating foreign animal diseases such as Swine Vesicular Disease, African and Classical Swine Fever, and Foot and Mouth Disease,” says the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.
“That’s why an informed pig farmer won’t do it,” Tomasi said. “Plenty do do it because they are not aware.”
The agency began providing guidance to farmers and pork producers in advance of Act 148, which requires business, industry and residents in Vermont to compost food waste, including meat scraps. The options are to compost it in the backyard, give it to a farmer to feed animals, or have it taken or get it to a transfer station to go to a composting facility.
“The development of this document was deemed necessary based on reports of noncompliance detected during VAAFM retail inspections and US Department of Agriculture site inspections, as well as an increasing number of inquiries fielded from swine producers and recyclers in anticipation of implementation of Act 148.”
Any commercial operation, like a restaurant, grocery store or baker, for example, that is generating food scraps to be picked up for farm feed should make sure that their high-risk sources of meat scraps - from sandwiches, pastries or other meat-containing products - are not mingled with clean vegetable and fruit scraps
“Once a product has been contacted by meat or meat products (juices, bones, blood, organs, etc.) it is contaminated and classified as ‘prohibited food waste’ even if these meat products are subsequently removed,” the agency states.
“The Agency of Agriculture strongly recommends that these types of establishments do not provide organic waste to farmers if it will subsequently be provided to pigs as a feed source.
“Stores that do provide such material should have policies and protocols in place that prevent contamination, and they are urged to contact the VAAFM’s animal health office at (802)828-2421 for review of their prevention.”
“A best practice would include communicating with farmers who source food scraps from your business to ensure compliance with the law,” the agency adds.
Eggs and processed dairy products are not included in the definition of “prohibited food waste,” the agency states.
Tomasi notes that it is OK to feed meat scraps to chickens which are a totally different species.
An article in the May 28, 2019 online edition of the National Hog Farmer says foreign diseases can devastate a pig farm. And the introduction into the U.S. of African swine fever and other diseases would cripple the U.S. pork industry and exports.
Classical swine fever is a highly contagious viral disease of swine that gets passed in piglets sold from one farm to another, the magazine states. Among the diseases best known to the general public is foot and mouth disease, which is a highly contagious viral infection of pigs, cattle, sheep, goats, water buffalo and cloven-hoofed wild animals.
Home Composting
Tomasi also cautioned residents who are home composting for the first time to consider how they also handle meat scraps.
It can be composted in the backyard, along with waste butter and dairy grease and oils, but it is what smells in compost and can attract wild animals, he said.
The option for some is to throw meat scraps in the trash, which is allowed if a homeowner is composting vegetable and fruit scraps, he said.
He encourages anyone who is having food scraps picked up by a delivery person to ask if they are delivering it to a farm or to a composting site. If a farm, make sure the farmers knows about the restrictions on meat scraps.
