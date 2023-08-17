SBA Approves More Than $10 Million for Vermont Flood Survivors

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg surveys flood damage at the Inn by the River in Hardwick Monday afternoon. (Contributed Photo)

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved more than $10 million in low-interest disaster loans for Vermonters whose property was damaged or destroyed by the July flooding.

Approved loan funds, which totaled $10,108,000 as of close of business Aug. 15, will assist 223 businesses, homeowners and renters repair, rebuild and recover. Applications are still being processed, and the amount of money that will be made available to disaster survivors will increase in the days and weeks ahead.

