ST. JOHNSBURY — Witches, ghouls and scarecrows prepare the way for a Main Street Halloween celebration where costumed kids will be treated to special entertainment this year.
Ahead of Sunday, Oct. 31, the town’s Halloween Committee is working to decorate downtown to spur the holiday vibe.
Arnold Park is already bewitched thanks to Lisa Avery and her presentation of five life-size witches posed there, complete with cauldrons. The area around the fountain is decorated with hay bales and pumpkins. This weekend, people will tether ghouls to tree branches along Main Street, and on Saturday scarecrows will be set out on Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue as part of the second annual scarecrow contest.
Entries for the contest are sought but time is running out. Go to stjhalloweenparade.com and register. Committee members will assign a location for each scarecrow on light poles lining Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue. The deployment of the scarecrows will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Registration closes on Friday. There is no entry fee.
New this year will be an area at Depot Square Park called “Crow Row.” It will be a space reserved for scarecrows created by children. The top three entries for child and adult submissions will receive prizes. Members of the Halloween Committee will serve as judges and the winners will be announced on Halloween.
Diane Cummings, a current and founding member of the Halloween Committee, said the scarecrow contest last year was a success. Sandy Lazerick was the first prize winner with a flowery scarecrow placed at the corner of Railroad and Portland streets.
Cummings, who had just returned to her Main Street home on Tuesday afternoon after a trip to the store to buy Halloween candy - she bought 2,000 pieces to meet the trick or treat demand - said the scarecrows last year were well-received by passers-by downtown and none were purposely damaged.
She said scarecrows are welcome in a variety of themes. Some are funny, some are artsy and some are more traditionally spooky. To register, participants need to check a box that states they “agree that the scarecrow will be child-viewing friendly and will not have a political theme or be considered too scary for display.”
Later this month, on Oct. 21, the pumpkins at Arnold Park will go through a transformation as students from St. Johnsbury Academy will carve them into jack-o-lanterns. Academy students have carved pumpkins in previous years, but this is the first time they’ll be doing it on site.
“We thought it would be fun for people passing by (Arnold Park) to see the Academy kids doing it,” said Cummings.
All the downtown decorating leads to the Main (Street) event on Halloween. The street will be closed to motor vehicles from 5 to 8 p.m. to allow for the safe movement of trick or treaters and their parents. It’s a return to some Halloween normalcy as last year the pandemic prevented what has become an annual tradition.
Still, the committee decided not to hold a parade this year because the virus threat continues. “When the kids are waiting for the parade they bunch together in such a tight bunch we just thought we should be on the safe side,” said Cummings.
Despite the absence of the parade, there will be plenty of activity on Main Street, including a performance by the Kingdom All Stars to get things rocking.
The band of musically gifted local teens will appear under a tent pitched along Main Street. They’ll start playing at 6 p.m. All Stars Director Todd Wellington said the band hasn’t settled on a setlist yet.
“I can say there has been a lot of effort by the production team to create a spooky-weird feel to things,” he said in an email. “That’s the great thing about Halloween…It’s a chance to totally re-invent yourself for a night.”
In addition to the All Stars, St. Johnsbury middle schoolers will perform the Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Dance Express will perform and encourage participation in a dance to “Monster Mash.” The St. Johnsbury Academy band will march to their playing of “Thriller.”
The coordinated Main Street Halloween activity that is free from motor vehicle traffic began in 2015, Cummings said, after she and some neighbors watched the hundreds of trick or treaters move from house to house while cars zipped by.
“We were watching the kids trick or treating, and a car just went by so fast we just said, ‘one of these days something bad is going to happen,’” she said. They approached the town about closing the street and things grew from there with the creation of the committee.
