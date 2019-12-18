Scentsy Buddy Drive

Andrea and Lynn from Hand to Hand stand with Jean Guest, right, an independent Scentsy consultant, and 30 Scentsy Buddies. Guest does a Buddy Drive each year to benefit area children, and this year Hand to Hand was the recipient. Past recipients include the Santa Fund, H.O.P.E, Children’s Integrated Services and DCF’s foster care program. Suggestions for next year’s Buddy Drive recipient may be sent to Guest at jeanguest.scentsy.us.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.