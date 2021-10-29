BARNET — The Barnet Good Neighbor Fund will be hosting its second winter clothing giveaway Friday, Nov. 12 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., Nov. 13 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Nov. 14 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Barnet Community Church (across from the library). Friday’s giveaway is for Barnet residents only.
Donations can be dropped off Thursday, Nov. 4 from 4-7 p.m., Nov. 5 from 5-7: p.m., and Nov. 6 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. “It would be extremely helpful if you could bring your donations in bags labeled with the sex and size of the items,” said church official Bruce Marston. “And if you could help distribute your donations to the appropriately marked pews, that would be awesome, too!” All pews will be labeled for easy sorting, he added.
“We are looking for clean, gently used, no stains, no rips, missing buttons or broken zippers, winter clothing for all ages. Outerwear is much appreciated (coats, jackets, ski pants, hats, mittens, scarves, socks, sweaters, winter clothing and seasonal footwear),” he said. “We will also accept warm bedding.
“We will be practicing whatever COVID mandates are enforced at this time. Please do not bring your entire family if at all possible. Children must stay with their parents at all times. Please bring your own bags.”
Any cash donations received will go into the Barnet Good Neighbor Fund, or a non-perishable food item could be donated to the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Pantry,” he added.
