Schilling Beer Co. celebrated its 9th anniversary with its annual Oktoberfest festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
The event featured nearly 30 breweries, live music sponsored by Littleton Main Street Inc. (LMSI), and artisan foods.
Updated: September 25, 2022 @ 8:22 pm
The sold-out festival was held on the Schilling Beer campus and the lower parking lot on Mill Street, which was closed to traffic.
The TubaFrau Hofbrau Band (German oompah band), Adam Reczek Band (N.H. folk rock), and Modern Fools (Peterborough- and Keene-based indie/folk/alt country) performed on the Catamount Arts mobile stage.
Proceeds from the day-long event benefited four local non-profits: The Burch House, Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country, Caleb Caregivers, and LMSI.
