LITTLETON — As the Schilling Beer Co. brewpub and pizza kitchen reopens after last week’s fire, selectmen formally thanked firefighters for their quick response.
“Another huge shout-out to our fire department,” Carrie Gendreau, chair of the Board of Selectmen, said during Monday’s board meeting. “You guys have been busy, very busy, and the work that was done to save that gristmill was just amazing.”
The pub and kitchen were fully reopened on Saturday.
A few minutes before Monday’s board meeting, Little Fire Rescue Chief Michael McQuillen said not only was the brewpub building in danger, but the building to the right of it (housing Time Quest NH Escape Room Adventures), the wooden footbridge to the right of that, and other nearby downtown buildings and structures would have been in jeopardy had the flames on the pub’s roof been allowed to spread.
They didn’t, though, and firefighters from Littleton and surrounding towns knocked the fire down in about a half-hour, after receiving the call shortly before 6 p.m. on Wed., June 23.
The pub on Mill Street, located in a former gristmill built more than 200 years ago, was evacuated. No injuries were reported.
The fire’s origin was external and the cause appears to be an ember from a wood-fired pizza oven that exited the chimney and landed on the roof, said McQuillen.
At the time the blaze broke out, the wind was blowing toward Main Street, leaving open the possibility for embers from the fire to reach nearby buildings had the flames on top of the pub spread, said McQuillen.
In a social media post on Tuesday, Schilling staff said, “Apart from the rapid response of firefighting crews from around the area, including Littleton, Whitefield, Lisbon, Sugar Hill and Bethlehem — and coverage by the Franconia and St Johnsbury, VT fire departments — our entire business could have been lost and lives put at risk.
“We’re so grateful to these firefighters for helping us during our time of need, and for their tremendous dedication and professionalism,” they said. “Further, we owe a huge ‘thank you!’ to our friends at the Foto Factory for providing waterproofing materials to cover the hole on our roof. Art and Abby — you two are the best.”
Selectman Roger Emerson encouraged residents to support Schilling, a business in town that draws many people to the community, by going down there and getting a pizza.
