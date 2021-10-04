LITTLETON — The owner of Schilling Beer Co. is running for Congress.
Jeff Cozzens will seek the 2nd District U.S. House seat currently held by five-term Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster.
The 47-year-old Republican filed his declaration of candidacy on Monday.
A Lyman resident, Cozzens told WMUR he is running because of deep disagreements with the Biden administration and the Democratic majority in the U.S. House and Senate.
In his interview, he spoke out against Washington “elitists” who “want to tell us how to run our businesses, how to raise our families and how to live our lives” and was critical of a Democratic foreign policy that he felt “is perpetuating weakness” and was “the worst foreign and national security policy we’ve seen in about 50 years.”
He opposed President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” plan, as well as the President’s vaccine/testing mandate for federal workers and businesses with more than 100 employees.
He called the Biden administration’s action in Afghanistan “a failure” and described the large numbers of undocumented immigrants arriving at the southern border “a debacle.”
Born in Michigan, Cozzens moved to New Hampshire in 2005 and co-founded Schilling Beer Co. in 2013. The business is named for his late grandfather, Dr. R.J. Schilling.
He and his wife, Monica, have two daughters.
He holds undergraduate degrees from Wheaton College and Michigan State University in political science and religious policies, a master’s degree from the University of St. Andrews (Scotland) in international security studies, and was formerly a senior fellow at George Mason University’s Center for Infrastructure Protection and Homeland Security.
He currently serves on the Community College of New Hampshire Board of Trustees and is a past president of the New Hampshire Brewers Association and former member of the Commission on Beer, Wine and Liquor Tourism.
According to WMUR, he is a national security expert with an emphasis in Islamic militancy.
Cozzens and former Hillsborough County Treasurer Robert Burns of Bedford are the two declared candidates in the Republican primary race.
