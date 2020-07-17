School Bands, Chorus To Get Creative In Fall

Let The Music Play?
Or not.
That is the question faced by Northeast Kingdom schools as the fall approaches.
Guidance that was issued by the Vermont Agency of Education in June included the mandated protective masks, social distancing, one-way hallways and other preventative measures designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in schools. The guidance also involved the limitation of many group activities including school chorus, musical theater and music programs that involves woodwind or brass instruments.
This has led school administrators and music teachers across the NEK to embark of a summer of re-invention. A re-imagining of music in the schools.
Some have a tentative plan in place. Others are still working on it. All say will likely have to adjust as they go along.
Danville School Music Teacher Emily Wiggett is also President-Elect of Vermont Music Educators Association.
She said there are no easy answers but she and her colleagues are committed to making sure their students continue to receive the benefits of a music education. Wiggett said there are now ongoing studies that will be providing data on the best way help music educators address COVID concerns such as how the virus is transmitted though aerosols.
“There are several mitigating strategies we can use and still allow for instrumental music making in our schools,” said Wiggett.
She said those strategies include wearing masks, covering horn bells, keeping strict social distancing, playing outside and amplifying the teacher so they don’t have to speak loudly.
“We will probably have to limit the size of our groups, but this opens opportunities for playing more chamber music,” said Wiggett. “We have a big opportunity to do creative and non-traditional musical projects that we often do not have time for.”
School concerts and music festivals?
“My gut says they may not happen - at least not in the traditional sense,” said Wiggett. “We will be creative!”
Private high school Lyndon Institute is planning to use technology to help keep the music playing.
“All scheduled music classes will be offered at Lyndon this school year, including a newly created piano lab class for all levels of expertise,” said Mike Lowe, Assistant Head for Advancement at Lyndon Institute, in an email response to questions.
Lowe said LI’s music teacher Susanne Norwood is preparing for the upcoming school year in conjunction with state and national professional organizations such as the American Choral Directors Association and the National Association for Music Educators.
“She is designing classes that will adhere to state and local recommendations, but that will also create exciting new opportunities for the school year,” said Lowe. “Ms. Norwood shares that she has gained a lot of experience in sound mixing and video production since the stay at home order took effect in March and is looking forward to incorporating more technology into her classes.”
Norwood said she is taking a positive approach to the COVID challenges and will be making the best of the situation for her students.
“The silver lining with the current health crisis is that I am able to create instruction that will not only be directed to individualized learning but with the incorporation of technology that will allow for ensemble experiences that may not have been available in prior years,” said Norwood.
Other schools say they plan to announce their musical strategies later in the summer.
“We will have a plan that will include outdoor possibilities,” Jennifer Botzojorns, Superintendent of Kingdom East School District which includes elementary and middle schools in the towns of Burke, Concord, Lunenburg-Gilman, Lyndon, Sheffield-Wheelock, Newark and Sutton.
“We are still working on our re-opening plans for all the programs, including music and nothing has been finalized…”said Dr. Luisa Millington, Principal, Barnet Elementary and Middle School.
