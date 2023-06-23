School Board Again Hears Appeals For Full-Time Pre-K
White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36 (File photo by Paul Hayes) #filephoto

WHITEFIELD — Once again, Pre-K cutbacks were a topic of discussion.

The White Mountains Regional School Board on Thursday heard from parents who opposed plans to reduce age 3/4 Pre-K from full- to part-time in the fall.

