School Board Again Hears Appeals For Full-Time Pre-K

WHITEFIELD — Once again, Pre-K cutbacks were a topic of discussion.
The White Mountains Regional School Board on Thursday heard from parents who opposed plans to reduce age 3/4 Pre-K from full- to part-time in the fall.
Under the proposal, four-year-olds would attend full-day Pre-K on Mondays and Tuesdays, and three-year-olds would attend half-day Pre-K on Thursdays and Fridays.
The school board explained the move was necessary as part of $750,000 in spending cuts required under the default budget.
However, they said, there may be an opportunity to reinstate full-time Pre-K for 2023-24, if state education aid exceeds projections.
The White Mountains Regional School District is still waiting on its aid numbers three days after Gov. Chris Sununu signed a state budget that increased funding for public schools by $72 million in FY 2024.
In the event, WMRSD experiences a significant increase in state aid, and the school board supports spending it on full-time Pre-K rather than tax relief, the proposal would go to a special meeting vote.
“If more money becomes available, we’ll certainly look at [full-time Pre-K] again,” said school board Chair Robert Loiacono.
Funds needed would be significant.
A return to full-time Pre-K in 2023-24 would require an additional 3.5 staff positions: One full-time equivalent teacher, a 0.5 full-time equivalent case manager, and two paraprofessionals.
“NOT ACHIEVABLE IN TWO DAYS”
During public comment on Thursday, parents spoke on the importance of Pre-K.
Reilly Caron said full-time Pre-K had a dramatic impact on his son, Kayson, who was non-verbal when he began the program.
“A few weeks ago, he finished three-year-old Pre-K as a talking, thriving, and happy student who was able to not only communicate effectively with his parents and other caregivers, but friends, acquaintances and other community members,” Caron said.
He said Pre-K staff “changed our son’s life” and added, “the success we see in our child is absolutely not achievable in two days a week.”
Morgan Kopp, a Kindergarten teacher at Lancaster Elementary and mother of a four-year-old, has previously said the Pre-K cutbacks would worsen the existing problem of students entering her class without baseline reading comprehension skills.
Speaking on Thursday, she questioned school district decision-making in regards to the $750,000 in cuts under the default budget.
In the event WMRSD receives more-than-expected state aid, Kopp said, surplus funds should go towards full-time Pre-K.
“I hope that in the event the adequacy aid becomes available, the District Leadership Team and the board are able to get the taxpayers on board with those using those funds for preschool,” she said.
“TALK TO YOUR ELECTED OFFICIALS”
Staffing for full-time Pre-K this year was partially supported by federal COVID aid, which lapsed.
To maintain staffing, the school district shifted those positions into the proposed budget, which was defeated by voters in March.
Under the default budget, WMRSD had to cut $750,000 in proposed spending.
Much of that was accomplished through the merging/reduction of administrative positions.
When making cuts from staff and programming, the school district followed state education standards, which do not mandate Pre-K.
Because Pre-K services are not required in New Hampshire, WMRSD cut those positions to maintain current, state-required service levels in grades K-12.
Addressing the Pre-K advocates in attendance, School Board member Kristen Van Bergen-Buteau said, “If you want preschool in your district, talk to your elected officials who today do not feel that preschool is a part of the minimum standards for public school education. This is our opportunity as taxpayers and as citizens of the state to say out loud to the people who write the policy that drives our funding, that drives our local budget, [that] this is an important component of child development.”
“So please continue your advocacy and please remember that this body is not the only one that needs to hear your message. It is an important message, and it’s one that needs to be heard by policy makers.”
