School Board Agrees To Mask Compromise

HAVERHILL — One day after resisting mask protocols, The Haverhill Cooperative School Board had a change of heart.
During an emergency work session on Tuesday, the School Board unanimously supported a handful of measures to slow the transmission of COVID-19.
They authorized Superintendent Laurie Melanson to take the following three actions:
— Implement universal student masking at Woodsville Elementary School but allow students to opt-out with family permission.
— Resume targeted, temporary masking in response to positive cases at the district’s three schools.
— Increase COVID testing in schools to identify positive cases faster (and reduce transmission) and exclude negative cases quicker (and keep kids in school).
In the event of an outbreak, Woodsville Elementary would suspend the opt-out policy and implement targeted, temporary masking, Melanson said.
Explaining why she said targeted masking was necessary to keep schools open when case rates are high.
“We can’t continue to come to school if we have 15 to 20 cases in our schools, because teachers won’t want to be there and parents won’t want to send their children,” Melanson said.
Additional details on the three action items will be released later this week.
It concluded a bumpy three-and-a-half weeks for the school board.
They rescinded targeted masking — and made masks optional for students — by a 3-2 margin on Dec. 13.
That decision was met with backlash. A former school board member started a petition, to hold a special meeting in support of student masking, and nearly 90 Haverhill school staff signed a statement of no-confidence in the school board, demanding a reversal of the Dec.13 vote and the resignation of board members responsible.
Despite the outcry, the school board upheld the mask optional policy by a 4-3 vote on Monday.
That meeting was at times emotional and combative, with members of the public delivering impassioned pleas for and against mask mandates.
Tuesday’s work session allowed for calmer conversation, and allowed school board members to overcome disagreements on student masking, and reach a consensus.
“I do believe they wanted to come to a compromise to avoid going remote if we have increased cases, and provide a safe school environment for students and staff,” Melanson said.
