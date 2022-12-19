School Board Approves Homeless Student Policy

The St. Johnsbury School Board unanimously approved a homeless student policy on Monday night.
The district’s policy committee previously reviewed the “Students Who Are Homeless” policy developed by the Vermont School Boards Association.
The proposal was presented after the town decided to stop the housing of homeless people at the Fairbanks Inn on Western Avenue.
School Board Chairman Mark Avery has been pushing for more support of homeless students attending the St. Johnsbury School.
“You’ve got homeless kids at the Fairbanks Inn,” said Avery in October. “I am upset these kids have been made to feel unwelcome.”
The policy includes a designated school liaison for students who are homeless and a goal of making sure that homeless students are not “stigmatized nor segregated” because they are homeless.
There’s also a list of specific homeless student qualifications which includes students living in motels, hotels, trailer parks, shelters, campgrounds, cars, parks, public spaces and abandoned buildings due to a lack of adequate accommodations.
In September, the town’s Development Review Board voted unanimously that the Fairbanks Inn was violating zoning rules by operating as a “temporary overnight shelter.”
Dhruv Patel, operator of the Inn and owner of Malav, Inc., was told he had 30 days to stop housing homeless people through the state’s Emergency Assistance program.
The DRB’s decision was appealed by Patel to the state environmental court.
But recently the Town of St. Johnsbury reached a temporary agreement with the Fairbanks Inn to give each side time to discuss the issue.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.