School Board Chair To Resign Over Student Clothing Comments

At the urging of fellow school board members, the chair is stepping down over comments he made earlier this week about student clothing choices inviting harassment.
Chair Dan Wade, a board member for nine years, told the board during a special meeting Wednesday to expect his letter of resignation by the next school board meeting.
It didn’t appear Wade was poised to quit the board early in the meeting as he addressed attendees and fellow school officials about comments he made Monday evening and apologized for them. His opening statement made no mention of resignation from the board. It wasn’t until two board members and Essex North Supervisory Union Supt. Karen Conroy encouraged him to step down that he said he would.
The special meeting held Wednesday in the Canaan Memorial High School Library had one agenda item: “expectations regarding board member behavior.” It lasted about 40 minutes and included comments from members of the public critical of Wade for saying on Monday that “it is her fault” if a female student is harassed for wearing clothing that violates the school’s dress code.
He apologized when questioned Tuesday about his comments and again during the special meeting.
“The best I can do for everybody is apologize a hundred times over,” he said.
He said he doesn’t believe people should be harassed based on the clothing they wear and that he was trying to have a conversation about how school officials appear limited in enforcing the school dress code.
Wade said as both a teacher (outside the district) and a school board member he’s never tolerated bullying.
“I shut down bullies so fast it will make your head spin,” he said. “I have been nothing but a champion for the kids at this school.”
Multiple members of the public spoke out against the message that harassment is a consequence of how female students dress.
“What we need to do is teach men and boys how to be respectful,” said one member of the public.
Another person in the audience said Wade’s comments “infuriates me to my core.”
One student told the board that the dress code needs to change.
After members of the public spoke, board members addressed the meeting.
Board member Linda Harris said she believes a dress code is important because it prepares students for the workforce they’ll be entering in the future. She said she’s the one who brought up the topic of dress code enforcement on Monday.
“Our students are preparing to enter the workforce, and when you go to the workforce you can’t go as how some students dress,” she said. “We are preparing them to be a better person in the future when they enter the workforce.”
She said the student handbook as written should be followed unless and until it is revised.
In the Canaan School handbook it states, “Males and females will not expose their bellies or behinds. If you have to keep tugging at your shirt or pulling up your pants to keep from exposing your midriff or behind, don’t wear those articles of clothing!”
Harris said Wade’s comments during the discussion left her “speechless.” As for her official response, she started off saying, “I’m on the fence. I don’t know if we should ask the chair to consider resigning,” but then concluded with “the wise thing to do would be for Dan to resign.”
She along with another school board member and Supt. Conroy all agree that the integrity of the board would be compromised if Wade remains on the board.
Conroy spoke about her working relationship with Wade and that his words were shocking.
“I’ve never known him to have those kinds of comments before,” she said. “I feel like we know Dan’s heart, but aside from friendships and personal things, I do have to think of the parents and the students.”
Conroy said to Wade, “It’s nothing personal, but I feel like maybe it is time to step down.”
Wade offered no rebuttal while bringing the meeting to a close. He said, “You’ll have my resignation letter by the next meeting.”
