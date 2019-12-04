Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
St. Johnsbury School Directors, clockwise from left, Tom Huntington, Ilene Dickinson, Mark Avery and Dr. Deane Rankin discuss budget preparations on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at the St. Johnsbury School. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
St. Johnsbury School Director Mark Avery, center, answers a question from school director Tom Huntington, left, during budget preparations on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at the St. Johnsbury School. At right is school director Ilene Dickinson. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
The St. Johnsbury School Board says the 2020-2021 school budget will not increase by more than 4 percent.
The board voted unanimously on the increased spending cap on Monday night at the recommendation of the finance sub-committee which includes superintendent Dr. Brian Ricca, Business Manager Debra Drew, and school board members Mark Avery and Dr. Deane Rankin.
