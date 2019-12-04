The St. Johnsbury School Board says the 2020-2021 school budget will not increase by more than 4 percent.

The board voted unanimously on the increased spending cap on Monday night at the recommendation of the finance sub-committee which includes superintendent Dr. Brian Ricca, Business Manager Debra Drew, and school board members Mark Avery and Dr. Deane Rankin.

