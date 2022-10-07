LITTLETON — The Littleton School Board on Monday debated the future of ESSER-funded positions.
The school district has allocated around $450,000 in federal Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief (ESSER) grants to support nearly a dozen part and full-time staff for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Those positions will have to be taxpayer-supported or cut when the ESSER money runs out.
In order to make that decision, the School Board asked Superintendent William Hart for more information.
Board Chair Matthew St. John wanted to see budget figures without ESSER funding, to determine the true tax impact should ESSER staffing costs be transferred to the general operating budget.
“It’s important to see [the draft budget] with ESSER off to the side. Otherwise it’s a false picture,” St. John said.
In addition, board members requested draft budgets for two scenarios: Level funded (no increase) and level service (with required increases from mandates, contracts and collective bargaining).
Board member Greg Cook said those numbers — showing the cuts necessary to achieve a level-funded budget and the increases required to maintain level service — would provide the board with “a better idea of what the true impact between the two is.”
For the School Board, carefully weighing the future of ESSER-funded positions is more than a matter of fiscal prudence.
The five-member board must make efforts to control spending as they prepare a multi-million dollar Lakeway Elementary School building proposal for a bond vote in March.
ESSER is a federal program launched in 2020 to help school districts address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Littleton was awarded $5 million and has already earmarked 80 percent of those funds, mostly on facilities costs.
However, some went towards staffing to address learning loss and other matters.
The following is a breakdown of approximately $450,000 in ESSER-funded staff positions for the current school year:
— $260,000 for a residency program in which six Plymouth State University special education masters program students co-teach classes. The purpose of the program is to boost student performance and also serve as an employment pipeline for the Littleton School District.
— $103,000 for a Student Assistance Program (SAP) Counselor to help with a surge in at-risk students post-COVID.
— $55,000 for an additional middle/high school custodial position.
— $43,500 for two part-time workers to cover cafeteria and recess duty at Lakeway Elementary.
— An undetermined amount, in combination with other funding sources, was used to pay for a more robust summer school program.
Hart was asked to produce the draft budget numbers for the level funded and level service scenarios, and the budget impacts without ESSER funds, in time for the school board’s next meeting.
St. John said it was important to consider that information and take a long view on the budget, or face the wrath of the taxpayers.
“We’ve got $5 million [in ESSER funds] we’ve got to account for that we’re not going to have at some point, we have [a consumer price index] through the roof, and we have got the Lakeway thing potentially. We have a lot of serious stuff worth talking about,” he said.
