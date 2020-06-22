School board members in Orleans County delayed a decision of what to do with funds from canceled 8th grade field trips on Monday citing a lack of feedback from enough 8th grade grads and their parents.
Despite multiple attempts by a parent of an 8th grade graduate from Glover to get a decision specific to Glover during the meeting, the board would not offer a piecemeal approach to deciding the fate of the funds.
“It’s really scary and sad and seems to be something that isn’t being handled in a timely manner,” said parent Martha Willey to meeting attendees gathered online or over the phone on Monday evening. “I’m asking you to put this to bed tonight.”
Willey referenced multiple meetings that the issue was placed before the board and said there is agreement among the 11 Glover graduates and their families that the money raised for a class trip to New York City - $23,144 - should be divided equally and returned to the students in the form of technology equipment or scholarships to be used later. She said the plan was already shared with the Glover Community School principal and it should be a done deal.
Board members decided that all five schools in the Lake Region Union Elementary-Middle School District (Glover, Barton, Brownington, Irasburg and Orleans) should have clear plans of how to disperse the funds before the board offers its support for any of the plans. During the meeting, principals spoke of various levels of success in connecting with students about their wishes concerning the trip funds.
All of the 8th grad classes in the district raised money for various class trips. Destinations included NYC, Lake George, Springfield, Mass. and Washington DC. None of the trips could happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Money raised by each class ranged from nearly $26,000 in Glover to just under $3,000 in Irasburg.
Discussions about the fate of the money began late in April, said Supt. Bev Davis. Principals came to a consensus after communication with some of the students that gift cards were a viable option and in Barton’s case nearly $5,000 of class trip funds was dispersed among the 22 8th grade graduates. Four of the graduates suggested the remaining $1,050 go to basketball hoop replacement, said Principal Jenna Lawrence.
Davis said when the gift card idea became widely known there was some negative feedback, so she told the principals to delay any further dispersal of the funds until the board could consider the issue at the meeting on Monday.
But board members, led by Chair Amy Leroux, decided not to act until a fuller representation of students and families could communicate with their school principals. That communication needs to happen ahead of the board’s next meeting on July 20.
Michelle Souliere, parent of an 8th grade grade in Brownington, said communication around the issue thus far has been poor from her son’s standpoint. “He feels undermined and disrespected for not being able to have a choice or vote in the matter,” she said.
Because schools in Irasburg and Barton had moved ahead with the gift card plan and a dollar figure per student of $250 had been attached, people at other schools believed that plan would apply to them.
“It’s mind-boggling that $25o is something equivalent to a trip to Washington DC,” said Matthew Myers, a parent of an Orleans 8th grade grad.
Students from Glover also addressed the board to talk about how much effort went into raising the money for their class to go on the trip to New York City and how the full amount of money should be given to the class members through technology purchases or scholarships.
“We worked too hard for it to see it go to something we don’t want. If I knew it was going to end this way then I wouldn’t have worked this hard,” Tyra Scelza said. “We have had too much taken from us this year so please do the right thing and give us what we want.”
Patrick Butterfield, a parent from Orleans read a letter from Rene Martinez that stated anything less than a full dispersal of the funds in the way students decide is a poor lesson.
“The lessons learned from this type of activity (fundraising) should be that if you want something you have to work for it,” she wrote. “Instead, these students are learning that if you work hard and sacrifice enough then somebody will take advantage of you and minimize your efforts.”
Leroux said none of the money that hasn’t already been given back to Irasburg and Barton students in gift cards has been spent by the school and it won’t be touched until the students agree on a plan.
“I understand there is a lot of angst around this issue, but the money isn’t going anywhere,” she said. “We may need to just kick it back to the principals one more time to make a final outreach to the students and the parents to find out what they would like us to with that money.”
According to information supplied by the district on Tuesday, the remaining funds in each school’s activity fund related to the money raised for the 2020 8th grad class trips are as follows: Barton: $1,050 (out of $6,000 raised); Brownington: $6,089.28 (out of $6,200 raised); Glover: $23,144 (out of $25,944 raised); Irasburg $0 (out of $2,859 raised); Orleans: $4,071.60 (out of $4,071.60 raised).
