The Haverhill Cooperative School Board on Monday removed all mask orders for students.
By a 3-2 vote, the school board made masking optional in grades K-12, despite state and federal recommendations for universal masking at this point in the pandemic.
Barring a new vote, students won’t have to wear masks under any circumstances at Woodsville Elementary, Haverhill Cooperative Middle and Woodsville High for the remainder of the 2021-2022 academic year. Those schools have reported a combined 87 cases (14 active) since classes resumed.
The decision, effective immediately, also ends the school district’s practice of temporary, targeted masking in response to positive COVID cases.
The motion — approved by school board members Alexandra Keeler, Michael Aremburg and Stephanie Chase — comes a week after New Hampshire saw record case numbers. Meanwhile Haverhill has one of the highest case rates in the state.
Chase said having no mask policy “is kind of the way that it should be. The school board shouldn’t be making the decisions for the families. The families need to make their own decisions if they want their kids to mask. It’s not up to us to mandate those decisions.”
The school board struck down masking in spite of a recent parent survey.
The survey was completed by roughly half of HCSD parents. The majority supported student masking in some form.
The survey shows that over 74% of respondents support targeted masking, or something more. More than 54% favored full-time masking until case numbers return to zero.
Chairman Richard Guy questioned how the school board could set policy in defiance of the survey results.
“Just a couple of months ago we were stating that we wanted to be true representatives of the parents. And that we were going to do what the parents told us to do. Clearly, the parents overwhelmingly said they want masks full time,” Guy said, adding with a hint of disbelief, “and now we’re talking about going to even less masking? Am I understanding that correctly?”
Board member Donald LoCascio said the survey backed the school district’s targeted masking policy and argued for its continuation.
“I think that this survey is extremely important to find out the will of the people, to determine and guide what we should vote for in terms of masking,” he said. “To my mind, masking is basically an inconvenience that’s warranted given the dire effects of somebody getting COVID and getting very, very sick or dying from it, or giving it to somebody else who does get very, very sick.”
Guy and LoCascio both cast dissenting votes.
Vice-Chair John Rutherford attended virtually and did not vote due to connectivity problems.
Board member Sabrina Brown, who had previously supported masking, was absent.
New Hampshire does not have a blanket mask mandate and Gov. Chris Sununu has said there are no plans to establish one. Without clear guidance, school districts in the Granite State have created their own mask policies.
Up until now, the Haverhill Cooperative School Board had offered lukewarm support for masking.
They rejected mask mandates twice over the summer before they reluctantly agreed to temporary, targeted masking for students (and universal masking for teachers) in response to public outcry.
The policy for staff remains in place.
Aremburg initially proposed removing all mask requirements for everyone on school grounds — students, staff and visitors — but that language was lost in a flurry of discussion, motions and amendments.
During a lengthy back and forth on the matter, Guy, the former head of Woodsville Ambulance, pushed back.
“I think we have a responsibility for the health and welfare of our students. It’s right in our policies. And not only are we responsible for their health and safety, but we were just informed by the parents that they want us to do more masking, not less,” Guy said, adding in disbelief, “I can’t believe I’m having to make these statements.”
In the end, those in the majority felt that individual rights trumped those concerns.
“I don’t think we should be making the parents’ decision,” Aremburg said.
At least one parent disagreed.
Haverhill resident David Robinson read a letter to the school board after the vote.
In it, he said masks are proven to reduce COVID transmission and could reduce the burden on local hospitals, which have been overwhelmed with COVID patients.
He wondered why mask opponents were so quick to ignore health experts and so unwilling to do something uncomfortable for the greater good.
He lamented that some Americans oppose masks on the grounds of “freedom” and “liberty” but rarely talk about sacrifice.
“We do not have the freedoms that we enjoy as a nation without sacrifice. Sacrifices of those who came before us,” he said.
He said the school district should do a better job of modeling that quality for its students.
“I want everyone to ask themselves one question: what are we teaching our children in this district if we are not teaching them what we do every day is for more than just ourselves?”
