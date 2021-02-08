School Board Doc Offers Perspective On COVID Variants

The St. Johnsbury School is facing many COVID-19 unknowns as it begins a staggered return of students to full time in-person instruction this week.
So it helps to have a doctor on the school board to explain some things — such as the emerging new strains of the virus.
School Director Dr. Deane E. Rankin told the board last week that while the new strains of the virus were more contagious, that did not mean they were more dangerous.
“Just because we have new strains coming down and they may be more infectious, that doesn’t mean they’re more virulent (damaging),” said Rankin, as the board discussed its full re-opening plans. “Viruses have a tendency to become slightly more infectious, but less virulent. They may very well be less virulent, so we have to put the whole picture together as we move forward on that.”
Rankin said that’s a public health message that needs to delivered nationwide.
“We’re going to see infectious strains, we’re going to see variant strains — but put it in context,” said Rankin. “Let the scientists figure out whether it’s still covered by the vaccine and they can adjust the vaccine in pretty quick order. But just because something’s more infectious does not mean it’s more deadly … I think we’ve gotta communicate that on a national level.”
The St. Johnsbury School is starting a return to full-time in-school instruction for grades PreK-6 starting this week.
The return will take place over a five-week period with school officials monitoring health data as groups of “grade clusters” return each Monday.
School officials say grades 7-8 are not included in the current return plan because the state has set different guidelines for those older students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.