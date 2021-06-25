WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School Board heard conflicting opinions on a proposed transgender policy at Thursday’s meeting.
The policy would require all programs, activities and employment practices to be free from discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity.
Two parents expressed opposing viewpoints on the issue.
James Akerman of Jefferson spoke against the policy, saying provisions on bathroom and locker roommate access posed a threat to the safety and privacy of female students, including his two daughters.
“My daughters should be able to use the changing room or the bathroom without any boy, claiming he’s a girl, watching her,” he said.
Alison Breault of Lancaster responded that the policy would simply protect the rights and dignity of transgender students including her son, Elliott.
“I don’t understand why this has to turn into something sexual, something deviant,” she said. “It breaks my heart.”
THE POLICY
Earlier this month the school board approved the first reading of the policy by a 5-0 vote. That opened the process.
The policy was drafted by the New Hampshire School Board Association in 2015 and has already been adopted, fully or in part, by roughly one-third of New Hampshire public school districts.
That includes five districts in southern Coos County: Milan, Northumberland, Stark, Stratford, and the Gorham Randolph Shelburne Cooperative.
As written, the three-page plan would require staff to use a student’s preferred name and pronouns, and allow transgender students to use the bathroom or participate on the interscholastic sports teams of their gender identity.
Transgender locker room use would be assessed on a case-by-case basis.
Akerman said the school board should have consulted parents before the first reading.
“Your job, by law, is to protect our kids,” he said. “For you people to vote 5-0 and not ask the student body, and not enlighten the parents, is a dereliction of duty. You took an oath to protect our kids and you are failing by caving in to the social media and radical left agenda. You should be ashamed of yourself and resign immediately.”
The School Board replied that existing policies did not adequately address transgender students and that a more specific policy was needed.
“We have transgender students in our buildings now and we have not had a coherent policy. It’s been a lot of ad hoc stuff,” said school board member Herb Randall of Lancaster. “We’re doing the best we can but [the proposed policy] would be an improvement.”
PASSIONATE PLEAS
Breault’s son, Elliott, was born biologically female and came out as transgender a couple of years ago.
A nurse, Breault said transgender is a medical diagnosis, not a choice.
“It is known as gender dysphoria. It’s when a person’s physical, mental, spiritual, biological does not match how they were born. And it is a struggle,” she said. “I don’t wish that on anybody.”
She said Akerman’s concerns with bathroom and locker room access under the policy were unfounded.
To make that point, she described her son’s experience.
“My kid hates his body so much that he tried to kill himself, that he cut himself,” she said. “My kid would never go into a boys bathroom wanting to show his genitalia to anybody because he hates it. The same with a transgender female, she would never want to show her genitalia.”
Breault and Clare Brooks, a member of LGBTQ+ non-profit North Country Pride, said the policy would not radically impact non-trans students. They claimed SAU 36 students have used bathrooms matching their gender identity without incident for “at least five years.”
What the policy would do, they said, is give the school district the proper tools to protect trans students from harm.
“Our bullying and harassment policies do not include transgender and gender non-conforming students as a protected class,” Brooks said. “There are kids in the district who have been targeted and bullied for five-plus years. If they were being targeted and bullied for being black, Jewish, or Downs Syndrome, it would have been handled at a level that would have kept these students safe. And sadly it hasn’t been.”
Addressing approximately 10 opponents to the policy in attendance, including Akerman, Brooks added, “Why must equal rights for one be less rights for another? If it’s Live Free or Die, then why can’t the trans kids live free like you’re kids live free.”
Meanwhile, Akerman said his motivation was student safety and privacy, not intolerance.
He described himself as generally supportive of the lesbian, gay and bisexual community and pointed to his career as a paramedic, noting he never asked “What’s your sexual orientation?” before treating a patient.
In spite of that, he vowed to fight the policy and announced his candidacy for the Jefferson school board seat.
“We’re going to use our weapons,” he said. “Us parents and taxpayers that love our children are going to use our weapons to defend our kids. That’s going to be our voice, that’s going to be our vote.”
NEXT STEPS
The school board, and school administration, are expected to continue deliberations on the policy through the summer.
SAU 36 Superintendent Marion Anastasia said she would convene meetings of various district committees, and administrators, to go over the policy.
Those meetings would address several of Akerman’s concerns, such as monitoring bathroom access or deciding “case by case” locker room use. Based on feedback, the policy will be subject to changes and revisions.
School Board member Kristen van Bergen-Buteau of Lancaster noted the policy covered all areas of school operations and was not focused solely on hot-button issues. It provides protections for LGBTQ+ youth, a vulnerable population that faces an elevated risk for depression, anxiety and suicide, she said.
“It’s really important for folks to understand that this policy is about a lot more than bathrooms and locker rooms. There are 10 specific areas of guidance written into this policy that address how to help children with gender dysphoria navigate their school lives such that they are not overwhelmed by worries about safety, and instead can focus on their academics and their social activities,” she said. “Without a policy we kind of hope that it goes OK. The policy provides us with some guideposts, some guardrails, about how to ensure that it goes OK.”
Chairman Greg Odell of Dalton said the proposed transgender policy was vetted by state and federal attorneys and conforms to U.S. Department of Education and New Hampshire Department of Education recommendations.
Working within that structure, Odell said, the school board’s mission was to “design policies that allow everyone to get a fair and equal education.”
While addressing the board, Akerman raised the specter of sexual assault, making it clear he wasn’t conflating transgender and sexual predators.
School Board member Robert Loiacono of Whitefield said sexual assault, and other violent crimes, were a separate and distinct issue from the policy under consideration.
“As to [Mr. Akerman’s] assertion that somehow a registered sex offender is going to come in and use this policy to go into the girls’ bathroom, there is nothing to stop that sex offender from doing it now. This policy isn’t going to make any difference for that,” he said.
In spite of the opposition present Thursday, Loiacono indicated he would support the plan. In his opinion, it served the greater good.
“I’m one of the people who [approved the first reading of the transgender policy] and I’ll vote for this policy every single time it comes up,” he said. “To say that there should be separate bathrooms for a trans child is to say ‘You are different, you don’t belong in the boys or the girls’ room.’ If a person identifies as a girl, she should be able to use the girls’ bathroom.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.