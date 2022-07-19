WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School Board on Thursday, July 14, debated whether to scale back its COVID response for the upcoming school year.
Lisa Miller, the district COVID coordinator, sought feedback from the school board on whether to phase out contact tracing and household notifications when classes resume in the fall.
“[The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services] stopped contact tracing last winter and we [WMRSD] stopped meticulously tracing last school year. But we did continue to send out exposure notices and that per the school board’s request,” Miller said. “And I’m looking for feedback to see if this is a practice you’d like us to continue.”
Miller noted that some households appreciated the notices but “there was a vocal cohort of parents that did not appreciate the frequent emails and asked for the practice to end.”
Contact tracing has become more difficult since cohort restrictions were lifted and students were allowed to mix freely in the classroom and during extracurricular activities, she said.
“From the nurse’s perspective, sending emails to exposed students was easy when we were cohorting really well because it was just a classroom exposure,” she said.
“Now that we’re cohorting less … it’s difficult to get all those emails out and it’s time-consuming for the nurses. So lifting that requirement would free up some time for our nursing staff and will perhaps be a welcome change for those families that are getting annoyed with the flooding of emails in their inboxes.”
Board member Kristen Van Bergen-Buteau recommended that contact tracing continues in some form, noting the pandemic remains a concern.
“We’re not in an endemic phase yet and [highly contagious variant] BA-5 is ramping up. We’re seeing more hospitalizations already. We’ve had twice as many hospitalizations this month as we did in May,” she said. “It’s still there and it’s still active, even if we’re sick of hearing about it.”
Van Bergen-Buteau, who works as the director of public health programs for the North Country Health Consortium, said that responsibility for COVID mitigation was shifting from the community to the individual, and that contact tracing information might help people determine what levels of precautions to take.
However, despite that, she also shared Miller’s concerns about the workload for WMRSD school nurses.
“I’m really very concerned at the amount of work burden that has been placed on our health offices. And it’s diminishing returns for that really intense work. And it’s already really hard to find people to staff school health offices,” she said. “So I think we have to be smarter about how we use our health office staff, but still provide some sort of indicator out there so the community members who do want to know what kind of risk their kids may be exposed to can see it.”
Chair Bob Loiacono echoed Van Bergen Buteau’s comments.
“I’m a little concerned that if we’re not reaching out to parents at home, they might start to think ‘Oh, it’s gone and there’s nobody getting sick anymore.’ But I don’t want to see [school health offices] continuing on with a futile effort either.”
The matter was taken under advisement.
The school district will develop a 2022-2023 reopening plan with COVID guidelines in the coming weeks.
A draft copy of the re-opening plan will go before the school board for review sometime next month.
SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE
A candidate has come forward to represent Dalton on the White Mountains Regional School Board.
Evelyn Flynn has expressed interest in filling the empty Dalton seat, which was vacated by Greg Odell in April.
Appearing before the board on Thursday, Flynn outlined her background.
She returned to college as an adult and earned an associates degree from SUNY-Ulster and a Bachelor’s degree from Vassar College (1990, cum laude).
Earlier in her life, she worked with emotionally and developmentally children and adults.
Prior to retirement, she worked as a caseworker for the Ulster County Office for the Aging from 2003 to 2016 and was the founder and president of Caring Connections, a support organization for family caregivers, from 2007 to 2020.
She was presented with the “Pride of Ulster County” award from the Ulster County Legislators and was the director of the youth commission in her community.
Flynn and her husband relocated to the North Country in 2020 to be near one of their sons.
“I absolutely love it up here,” she said.
She continues to be an active community member, and is currently the deputy treasurer in Dalton and volunteers to cook for the Dalton Fire Department.
The school board thanked her for her interest, and will make a decision at a future meeting.
FIRST AMENDMENT AUDITORS
The school board took steps to address the issue of “First Amendment Auditors.”
First Amendment Auditors are individuals who film on public property, ostensibly to test first amendment freedoms.
According to Superintendent Marion Anastasia, “It’s been happening in the southern part of the state so I’m working with the Lancaster PD and the Whitefield PD we have come up with a document that will help us be prepared in the event that we have auditors come in trying to disrupt our business and [set policy for] how we respond to them,”
The school board authorized Anastasia to designate authorized, non-public personnel areas in all school buildings in the event a “First Amendment Auditor” shows up.
“If they come in they have all the right to be in the public space but not in non-public [spaces] like like our private offices,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.