LITTLETON — The future of Lakeway Elementary School is coming into focus.
The School Board on Sept. 19 narrowed its options to renovate or replace the 70-year-old elementary school which is long past its life expectancy.
They chose one renovation option (an addition totaling 15,390 square feet to the rear and side of the existing school) and one new construction option (a 65,000 square foot K-6 facility located on Crane Street).
With the final selections made, design firm Banwell Architects of Lebanon will come up with cost estimates and tax impact projections by mid-October, and the information will be presented to the public for feedback at a later date.
If all goes according to plan, the School Board will choose and put forward a construction or renovation project for 2023 town meeting approval.
The School Board on Sept. 19 selected the finalist designs from a field of four (two renovation, two new construction).
Not chosen were:
— A renovation proposal that would have built an addition in front of Lakeway Elementary, replacing a flag plaza along Union Street. There were questions if grant-funding conditions allowed for the plaza to be torn down.
— A new building design that would have grouped second graders on the same floor as older students in grades 3-6. Concerns were voiced during a recent public hearing and the school board opted for the plan that kept grades K-2 together and separate.
The School Board hopes to put together a Lakeway Elementary proposal that can clear the 60 percent approval threshold at town meeting in March.
Built in 1950, expanded in 1958, and expanded again with portable classrooms 20 years ago, Lakeway Elementary has dozens of building code and life-safety violations and high maintenance costs due to inefficiencies and ongoing repairs.
Past efforts to address the building’s many shortcomings and structural deficiencies have been unsuccessful, and proposals to build a new elementary school failed in 2009, 2019, and 2020.
Moving forward, the School Board will continue to evaluate the two selected options, refine the designs based on feedback, gather more feedback, and finalize thee options.
St. John expressed interest in holding a joint meeting of the School Board, Select Board and Budget Committee once the cost estimates have been delivered in order to discuss the matter in depth and develop the strongest proposal possible.
Once all of that work is done, a design will be selected. There would be a bond hearing and then a Town Meeting vote.
For more info visit www.sau84.org/ and click on the “Lakeway Information Committee” button located a short way down the home page.
