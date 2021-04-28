School Board Re-Organizes For The New Year

School board chairman Mark Avery speaks at Friday's St. Johnsbury School graduation. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)

School Director Mark Avery will continue to lead the St. Johnsbury School Board for the 2021-2222 school year. Avery was re-elected chair by his fellow directors during the annual board re-organization on Monday. In addition to serving as chair, Avery has also been deeply involved in the school district’s contract negotiations with teachers and staff. School Director Abigail Campbell was elected vice-chair on Monday succeeding Dr. Deane Rankin. Tom Huntington, who has also served as chair of the school’s public relations committee, was re-elected as clerk of the board.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments