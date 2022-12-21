School Board Re-Starts Process To Accept $120K, End Tax Rate Delay
Buy Now

Woodsville High School #filephoto

HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Cooperative School District took a first step this week to address a clerical error that has delayed tax bills.

The School Board on Tuesday held a public hearing on a proposal to accept $120,000 in unanticipated state adequacy aid and use those funds to provide free breakfast and lunch to PreK-12 students.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments