School Board Re-Starts Process To Accept $120K, End Tax Rate Delay
Paul Hayes
Dec 21, 2022
Woodsville High School
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Cooperative School District took a first step this week to address a clerical error that has delayed tax bills.The School Board on Tuesday held a public hearing on a proposal to accept $120,000 in unanticipated state adequacy aid and use those funds to provide free breakfast and lunch to PreK-12 students.Voter approval of the proposal at an Oct. 3 special meeting was ruled invalid by state officials, because the school board did not sign the special meeting warrant.As a result, the school district must repeat the two-part special meeting process, with Tuesday's public hearing and a second special meeting on Jan. 9. If voters reject the proposal, the free meals program would end and money already spent would be taken from the school district's general operating budget.Once that special meeting process is complete, the Department of Revenue Administration can set Haverhill's tax rate and tax bills will be sent out.Due to the delay, the Town of Haverhill has secured a Tax Anticipation Note to fund municipal operations until the HCSD matter is resolved. 