School Board Supports Subcommittee To Review Humanities Program
WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School District will establish a subcommittee to review its Humanities curriculum.

The school board on Thursday accepted a proposal to form a maximum 17-member Humanities Advisory Subcommittee, which would work over three months to review the Humanities curriculum and determine if it should remain as is or if changes are needed.

