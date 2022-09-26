School Board Supports Subcommittee To Review Humanities Program

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School District will establish a subcommittee to review its Humanities curriculum.
The school board on Thursday accepted a proposal to form a maximum 17-member Humanities Advisory Subcommittee, which would work over three months to review the Humanities curriculum and determine if it should remain as is or if changes are needed.
The move comes in response to concerns raised by parents, community members, and school officials earlier this year.
The Humanities Advisory Subcommittee would restart and complete a Humanities program audit started earlier this year by the School Board’s Education Planning Committee.
The audit stalled due to the sheer amount of work involved.
Subcommittee membership would be recommended by Superintendent Marion Anastasia and approved by the school board.
Those interested should email manastasia@sau36 by Oct. 3 with the following information: Name, contact information, relationship with the school district, a brief description of their interest in the Humanities program, and times they are able to meet.
The subcommittee is expected to meet from October through December, with a first meeting slated for the week of Oct. 10.
HUMANITIES DEBATE
The high school offers four Humanities courses, one for each grade level (9-12).
According to the WMRHS program of studies, Humanities is “an academic discipline that integrates the study of English, history, and other related subjects, to explore fundamental questions relating to the human experience.”
Two years ago the course replaced the English and social studies requirements for freshmen and sophomores.
It is not required for juniors and seniors, who can elect to take AP English or AP History/Government courses instead.
The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the implementation of the six-year-old Humanities program, Anastasia said.
In March, Whitefield resident Teresa Russo appeared before the school board and expressed concern that Humanities classes were too easy and that the majority of Humanities instructors openly expressed left-leaning political opinions in class.
She requested a return to politically neutral, academically robust English and history instruction in order to better educate students without avoiding ideological conflicts.
“I’m asking you that you reverse the requirement making it mandatory for ninth and tenth graders to take humanities in lieu of history and English, and imploring you not to expand this to middle and elementary school classrooms. Humanities has a negative impact on both the academics and the culture of the school,” Russo said.
WMRHS graduate Grace Frink, last year’s student representative to the School Board, was in attendance when Russo delivered her remarks.
Frink partly agreed with Russo that Humanities was too easy for some students, but not all. She said plenty of classmates were challenged by the work
“There are lots of kids who are in my Humanities class who are struggling [but] there are also kids in my Humanities class who finish the work in two days and wait for the rest of the week,” she said.
In addition, she said, some aspects of the Humanities curriculum have helped students to understand and process current events.
“For example, we learned about immigration last year. And a lot of the perspectives that were brought up and the things that we were able to investigate were still valuable, and I don’t think I would have learned that in a traditional English or history class,” she said.
If the school district were to take up Russo’s proposal, Frink suggested that global citizenship matters should be handled elsewhere such as in a seminar, to ensure they remain part of the curriculum.
SUBCOMMITTEE DETAILS
The Humanities Advisory Subcommittee would include school staff, parents, and students —including those with expressed opinions for and against the Humanities program.
As a first step, the subcommittee would identify the strengths and weaknesses of the Humanities program, Anastasia said.
Then it would develop recommendations to address those issues.
Recommendations could include keeping Humanities as it is, offering it alongside stand-alone English and social studies courses, a hybrid approach, or something else altogether, Anastasia said.
During a discussion on Thursday, school board member Kristen Van Bergen Buteau suggested that the subcommittee develop short- and long-term recommendations and that short-term recommendation be implemented as soon as possible.
Doing so would benefit current Humanities students and deliver immediate benefits, she said.
Asked what those short-term recommendations might be, Van Bergen Buteau said that during the Education Planning Committee’s unfinished audit, community members had suggested reasonable ways to instantly improve the academic rigor of the Humanities program.
“There’s some small changes that could be made that could potentially help the students this year in the Humanities classes,” she said, adding that the proposed changes would allow higher performing students “to be stretched a little more.”
To keep updated on School Board activities, and to view meeting agendas, minutes and meeting videos, visit www.sau36.org/page/school-board.
