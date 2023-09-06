School Board To Enlist Consulting Firm For Permanent Super Search; Passes On Proposed Day Off For Eclipse

LITTLETON — During their meeting on Monday, Littleton School Board members discussed enlisting one of two professional consulting firms in the search for a permanent superintendent, and they passed on a proposal to have no school on April 8, 2024, the day of the total solar eclipse.
Permanent Super Search
On Aug. 27, following the resignation of three-year superintendent William Hart on June 30, the board announced the hiring of JoAn Canning as interim Littleton School District SAU 84 superintendent for the 2023-2024 school year.
As the new school year gets underway, Canning, whose fifth day on the job was Monday, said she had a good feeling as she walked around the schools.
“People seem to be happy to be back, the kids are happy to be back,” she said. “I know we had some facility challenges, but things are looking good.”
Canning told school board members that she looks forward to working with them so she can get a sense of what their priorities will be during the next 10 months.
Making the proposal to hire a professional consulting firm to help conduct a thorough and transparent leadership search for the permanent superintendent, who is expected to be in place by the 2024-2025 school year, was Kristen Moreland, SAU 84’s director of teaching and learning.
The fee for the first consultant, the New England School Development Council, is $11,500.
The fee for the second, the New Hampshire School Board Association (NHSBA), which partners with the Bryan Group, is $15,000.
While NESDEC is less expensive, it is not as comprehensive as the Bryan Group search, which would provide additional training for search committee members and the school board around which qualities make up a good superintendent, said Moreland.
“It is more, but it seems to be worth more,” she said.
School board member Greg Cook said SAU 84 has used the Bryan Group in a past superintendent search.
The board opted to table their vote on selecting a consultant until they first research how that particular superintendent search went and study the track records of both consultants.
School board chairman Matt St. John said he trusts whichever recommendation is made, but noted that the NHSBA tends to be “extra-legal” and it “over-interpret statutes in a way that favors superintendents and disarms boards.”
“I’m very suspicious of their involvement, and if it’s going to be them, there would have to be very clear guidelines about what they can serve up to us on platter, because their track record, at least with me as a board member, has been not good,” he said.
At the same time, St. John said he wouldn’t necessarily cast a no vote on the NHSBA if it can be assured that it engages in a clear way with the search committee and if what’s being asked is clear.
Since the search for the interim superintendent, Moreland said the search committee for the permanent superintendent has expanded significantly and the full search committee will include middle-high school principal Al Smith, two parents, a classroom teacher, a student, and others, all of whom will comprise a 12-person committee.
Lakeway School Traffic Study
As the district advances its plans for a proposed new Lakeway Elementary School on land being donated by the Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the board on Monday voted 5-0 to expend $16,000 for a traffic study.
The school entrance would be accessed off Grove Street.
The money for the traffic study comes out of a warrant article that voters approved in March that authorizes the school board to spend $155,000 in unassigned fund balance money to pay for test, surveys, and studies at the site.
Eclipse And Released Time Religious Education
During their meeting on Aug. 21, the board was presented with a proposal to have April 8, 2024, be a family learning day, with school closed.
The stated reason is that the total solar eclipse is expected to draw tens of thousands of people into the area, making for busy roads and burdened services, and local families and school staff might want to experience the eclipse for themselves.
To gauge feedback on the proposed day off/family learning day, a survey was made available.
“We have 100 people responding and 91 percent of the people who responded said they would support the proposed family learning day,” said Moreland.
She noted that school board member Bill Gendreau previously brought up the fact that eclipse day could bring rain or unfavorable weather.
“If you have a family learning day, they can just come to school,” said Moreland. “We can cancel the family learning day. That’s fine because it’s still a school day. But trying to create the family learning day the week before would be problematic.”
A motion made by St. John to make April 8 a family learning day did not receive a second, and the motion died.
SAU 84’s policy committee is still in the process of evaluating a proposal by two residents made on Aug. 7 to allow students to opt into a religious education program at Elevate Church on Wednesday afternoons during half-time, which begins at 2:15 p.m. before the end of the school day.
“We’ll cover that in a different session,” said St. John.
Proposed is a 45-minute voluntary dismissal from school.
