School Board Votes Down Student Meal Price Hike

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School District won’t be raising student meal prices next year.
By a unanimous vote on May 26, the school board rejected a 25-cent increase in 2022-2023 for student breakfast and lunch, as well as adult meals.
Board members agreed that the price hike, intended to offset inflation cost increases, was unnecessary.
They decided that a combination of funding sources — a projected budget surplus and $22,540.57 in state Supply Chain Assistance funds — would be sufficient to cover rising food product and paper supply costs.
“I think we have enough money, so we don’t have to” increase student meal prices, said school board member James Brady of Jefferson.
The proposal would have raised prices for student breakfast ($2 to $2.25), elementary lunch ($2.95 to $3.20), high school lunch ($3.20 to $3.45) and adult meals ($3.95 to $4.25). Free and reduced meals would not have been affected.
School meal prices have not increased in three years.
Brady opposed a price increase on the grounds that it would cause additional economic hardships for low-income households.
Board member Kristen Van Bergen-Buteau of Lancaster shared those concerns and said the combination of the projected budget surplus and SCA funds bought WMRSD some time.
“It feels like we could wait a year before we raise prices again, and see where things are at next year,” she said.
SCHEDULE CHANGES
Proposed changes to the daily schedule, to give staff more professional development and planning time, will go to a school board vote next month.
WMRSD staff supported the schedule changes 66-19 in recent straw polls. Broken down by school the votes were 33-0 in favor at Lancaster Elementary, 20-11 at Whitefield Elementary, and 13-8 at the White Mountains Regional High School.
Principals conducted the polls. Only staff returning next year took part.
Under the proposal, the school day would run from 7:45 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. at the elementary schools and 7:50 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. at the high school.
Afterward, staff would have a one-hour block from 2:25 to 3:25 p.m. for group professional development activities (twice a week) or personal planning time (three days a week).
The new schedule would include flexibility for staff who coach athletics or lead co-curricular activities. They would be excused as needed.
The proposal will go to a school board vote on June 16.
A competing poll was conducted by the 74-member White Mountains Education Association, which claimed that 60% of respondents opposed the proposed schedule change.
School board members questioned the legitimacy of the WMEA poll. They said it wouldn’t factor into their decision-making unless the teacher’s association reveals how many of its members took part.
Superintendent Marion Anastasia said the WMRSD staff’s desire for more professional development and planning time has been “loud and clear.”
WMRHS principal Jacob Hess said some high school staff were apprehensive about the new schedule when it was first proposed months ago. They worried about the impacts on classroom time and after-school activities, among other things. They were wary of more changes after two years of COVID upheaval and a planned shift to a co-principal model in the fall. However, they grew more comfortable with the proposal as it was amended and clarified. Notably, a provision for an earlier start time was removed in response to strong objections.
“For the majority of teachers, getting that hour of plan time at the end of the day with everyone in the building, being able to collaborate, that was really the sweet spot for us,” Hess said. “It was a pretty positive response once we ironed out all the final details
COVID SPIKE
The White Mountains Regional School District is experiencing another COVID-19 surge.
Lisa Miller, the district’s COVID coordinator, reported that WMRSD saw 104 positive cases during the two-week period between May 12 and 26. That represents 17% of all cases during the current academic year.
There were 31 active cases as of Sunday (18 at the high school, 11 at Lancaster Elementary, and two at Whitefield Elementary).
“We are hopeful that this surge is on the downslope,” Miller reported, noting that, “staffing has been beyond strained with lots of creative strategies employed to cover classrooms and keep schools running.”
Clusters have been confirmed in classrooms and in cohorts participating in extracurricular activities, Miller said.
Despite those numbers, no significant changes are planned.
“After reaching out to [the state Department of Health and Human Services] for guidance, we are not canceling events, practices, or games,” Miller reported.
Families and staff have been sent an email notice asking them to refrain from participating in, or attending, crowded events if they are at high risk.
Overall WMRSD has reported 632 COVID cases during the current school year.
MISSION, VISION STATEMENTS
The White Mountains Regional School District has developed a new mission and vision statement.
Handed three choices, WMRSD staff overwhelmingly supported a new mission statement that read, “The White Mountains Regional School District community cultivates a culture of learning which emphasizes academic growth, wellness, and creativity.”
Meanwhile, out of four vision statements, staff selected “Student Centered, Future Focused.”
Both were developed over the past year by the District Leadership Team. They will be formally adopted at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.