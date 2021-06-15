HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Cooperative School Board has changed its outlook on masks.
In a 4-1 vote on Monday, they adopted a default position of no mask mandates in the fall.
Vice Chair John Rutherford motioned the vote, calling it another step towards normalcy.
By adopting a no-mask position now, he said, parents and students can relax more during summer break.
“I thought it would be emotionally healthier for them to not have to worry about it,” he said.
The vote was supported by a district wide survey where 60 percent of students and parents opposed mask mandates for the 2021-22 school year.
School Board Chair Richard Guy said the recommendation could change based on the latest information and state guidelines.
“We have the out. We can change, and go back to masks, if things get bad,” he said.
School Board member Don Locascio cast the dissenting vote.
ESSER FUNDS
The Haverhill Cooperative School District is a step closer to using federal funds to address COVID impacts.
Superintendent Laurie Melanson presented $650,000 in proposed spending to the School Board on Monday.
Those items would be paid for through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) program.
Updated information, with revised cost estimates, will be presented at the next School Board meeting in August.
Under Melanson’s proposal, significant funds would address learning loss and delayed development due to COVID. The funds would be used as follows:
• Woodsville Elementary School ($195,000): $40,000 for an after school program, $70,000 for a Title 1 teacher, $30,000 for an academically-focused summer camp, $40,000 for reading tutors; $6,500 for 15,000 BTU air conditioners; and TBD paving costs.
• Haverhill Co-op Middle School ($170,000): $100,000 for creation of a student support center, providing behavior and mental health support for up to 8 students; $70,000 for an additional Title 1 teacher.
• Woodsville High School ($141,600): $100,000 mental health clinician or counselor (possibly shared between schools); $10,000 outdoor classroom; $3,000 picnic table area; $15,000 for graphing calculators (issued to students freshman year); $8,500 assemblies, guest speakers and presentations; $3,000 storage trailers by tech ed; $1,500 air conditioner for second floor computer labs; $600 alcohol, drug, tobacco rack card display package; and other infrastructure improvements including HVAC in the gym/cafeteria (price TBD).
• Curriculum ($59,000): $10,000 to form a K-12 match committee to look ta data, research, best practices and recommended programs; $5,000 math intervention programs to address learning loss; new math core program to replace current program, which will no longer be available (cost TBD); $25,000 per year for two years, Ready for Kindergarten program to provide young children with basic competencies; $14,000 reading training and materials for Tier 3 instruction; $10,000 for social emotional learning.
• Special Education ($80,000): School psychologist at the elementary school at $40,000 a year for two years.
SCHOOL CONSOLIDATION STUDY
The school board voted 5-0 to update cost estimates for a K-8 consolidation play at Haverhill Co-operative Middle School.
The plan created “four to six years ago” pegged the cost at approximately $6 million.
The alternative would be to renovate and expand the elementary school, in order to bring it into code compliance and address educational needs. A recent cost estimate for that project is also in the neighborhood of about $6 million.
Once the middle school plan is updated, the school board can compare the projects to determine which makes the most sense from a financial and educational standpoint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.