School Board Wants A Say On Irasburg Asphalt Plant

IRASBURG — The school board that governs Irasburg Village School wants a say on an upgrade to the asphalt plant in Irasburg that needs an Act 250 permit amendment.
The Lake Region Union Elementary Middle School District board voted Monday to file a petition with the District 7 Environmental Commission to become a party in the review of the amendment application — even though the deadline to apply is long past. The school board is not taking a stand either for or against the project.
Barring that, the school board is asking to be allowed to participate as a “friend” to the commission, without appeal rights.
People opposed to the plant or its expansion have expressed concern about potential air pollution and possible impact on students and staff at the school.
Plant Owner Jeff Hutchins, of Boardwalk LLC of Richmond, has filed an application to amend his Act 250 permit for new equipment already installed at the plant on Route 58, about 1,500 feet from Irasburg Village School. The school’s property abuts the asphalt plant property.
Commission Coordinator Kirsten Sultan wrote a jurisdictional opinion that the plant upgrade requires an Act 250 permit amendment because it would be a material change to the project and has the potential for significant adverse impact with respect to more than one criteria under Act 250.
The plant did not initially require an air pollution control permit when the commission granted its Act 250 permit.
Hutchins is appealing that opinion to the Vermont Environmental Court while filing an application for the amendment at the same time.
The commission held a remote pre-hearing conference by phone and video on May 29 after the deadline to seek party status had passed.
Neighbors and others have sought party status. The town’s planning commission wants to use its statutory party status to oppose the plant and preserve a right to appeal.
The Irasburg Select Board would follow the case but not seek to use its party status.
The commission’s chairman, Eugene Reid, said at the pre-hearing why the superintendent of the Orleans Central Supervisory Union had not sought party status, since staff and relatives of students were concerned.
The commission is expected to issue a decision identifying parties, along with a schedule for a site visit and hearing.
LRUEMS Facilities Director Joe Houston, in the petition for party status, states that he and the board are aware that the petition is late.“The board’s untimeliness can be directly attributed to a delay in the timely flow of information caused primarily by Gov. Scott’s order to close schools and his Stay Home Stay Safe Order.”
School officials were overwhelmed with the need to provide remote learning and meals to students at home, and the U.S. Postal Service was often delayed and inter-school communications were limited, he stated.
OCSU Superintendent Bev Davis did receive the notice of the hearing in early May, but Houston said she and her staff were handling the emergencies, as well as hiring and contractual issues that usually goes on at that time of year.
“Because of the delayed receipt and other demands for time, the notice was not able to be given the proper level of scrutiny and consideration upon receipt,” Houston writes in the petition.
“It was not until after the pre-hearing conference on May 29 that the board was made aware of the application to amend the permit.”
The board discussed the situation June 8, but needed more information, asking Houston to investigate it.
The board tried to discuss it again June 15 but there was no quorum.
The board was able to take official action on Monday, Houston noted.
These reasons are sufficient for the commission to grant this untimely petition for party status, Houston stated, or at least be given the status of “friend of the commission” to participate without appeal rights.
The board doesn’t have a position on the project, but members do have “a concern about the potential negative impact on student and staff health …” according to the petition.
