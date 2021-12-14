School Board Wants Better Budget Sales Pitch

The White Mountains Regional School District has a problem.
They create A+ annual budgets, then sell them to the public with D- presentations.
Dissatisfied with that disparity, the school board last week demanded better.
Board members requested a clear and concise budget presentation for the deliberative session on Feb. 7.
They said the status quo — long, boring and complicated lectures — simply wasn’t an effective way to inform voters, or get their support.
“The education that we do every year at the deliberative session around tax impacts is incredibly confusing,” said board member, Kristen Van Bergen Buteau, of Lancaster.
The school district expects to put forward a lean budget next year. The draft proposal under consideration would increase spending by 2 percent, mostly due to mandatory wage and benefit hikes.
School board members agree it’s bare bones.
Even so, budget scrutiny may be high due to record inflation.
To avoid misunderstandings and rumors, board members recommended a simple, direct approach. They said the budget presentation should focus on key facts and not be an overwhelming “information dump.”
They added that the person making the budget presentation should tailor the message to the general public — including the growing percentage of taxpayers without children.
“We need someone that can speak loudly, concisely. Who can put it into layman’s terms and answer questions without making people’s brains hurt,” said board member, Tara Giles, of Whitefield.
High School Principal Jacob Hess, a Lancaster taxpayer, said the budget message should center on community benefits, not reams of data.
“Let’s not stand up there and show charts and graphs. Let’s tell the narrative of what our programs do, how we’re funding them, and what the kids are getting out of them,” he said.
Van Bergen Buteau agreed, adding, “The biggest piece to understand is not the accounting math, but how is this valuable to the community? How are the taxpayers getting their money’s worth?”
WMRSD Finance Director Kris Franklin agreed that past budget presentations have included superfluous details. That’s partly because the school district over several years added information in response to specific complaints, said Chairman Greg Odell.
“We were told we were not providing enough,” Odell said.
For school board members and district officials, having to convince voters to approve no-frills budgets is a fact of life.
WMRSD is made up of rural communities with some of the lowest median household incomes in the state. Meanwhile Coos County continues to grapple with the decline of the paper and wood industry.
WMRSD has kept those socioeconomic factors in mind when building its budgets. This year’s draft budget proposal is an example of that, said Vice Chair James Brady, of Jefferson.
He and others hope the budget presentation at the deliberative session will make that point clearly and without confusion.
“[The draft budget proposal] is reasonable. We have over a 6 percent inflation rate right now, and we’re asking for 2 percent. I mean, how much more reasonable can you get?” he said.
