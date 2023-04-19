School Choice Bill Advances To House Floor, Could Benefit SJA, LI

CONCORD — The Senate Education Committee on Monday unanimously recommended a school choice bill that would benefit New Hampshire students attending St. Johnsbury Academy.
HB 275 would allow families across New Hampshire to pay the difference when a receiving school charges more than the sending town is willing to pay.
The Senate Education Committee forwarded HB 275 to the Senate floor with an amendment that requires New Hampshire’s choice districts to designate public “anchor” schools that will provide all required services at no additional cost to families.
During testimony on April 5, Primary sponsor Rep. Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, said the bill would replace a patchwork of local guidelines with a uniform state policy.
“Some districts allow a parent to pay the difference, while some do not. Differing opinions have brought about the need for legislative resolution,” Ladd said.
The House Education Committee was divided along party lines and sent HB 275 to the House with no recommendation. The bill cleared the House floor, 201-181.
The bill would allow Piermont families to cover the $1,000 gap between their town’s tuition cap and the St. Johnsbury Academy’s tuition rate.
It would address a situation where a Piermont student who wanted to attend the Academy was denied due to the tuition cap issue.
According to Ladd, the Piermont school district balked at the idea of allowing families to pay the difference because of equity issues.
Those concerns were shared by Reps. Linda Tanner and Hope Damon during testimony on April 5. They worried HB 275 catered to families with means and widened social divides.
Tanner and Damon also questioned if legislation that would further support the flow of public education dollars to private schools was in the state’s best interests.
“I think it’s really important that the public money we pay as taxes locally goes to public schools and goes to local public school boards,” Tanner said, noting that private schools are not bound by the same requirements as public schools for special education services, disability access, discrimination laws, and so on.
She opposed tuition agreements with private schools who can “pick and choose which kids they’re allowing [in].”
However, Ladd said, in Piermont’s case, there are approximately four approved receiving high schools — Oxbow, Rivendell, Theford Academy, Woodsville, and SJA — all of which deliver the full range of services required to support an “adequate education” under New Hampshire law.
Students choose which high school based on its offerings, its culture, and its match with their interests. They also choose based on practical matters such as transportation.
HB 275 would have impacts beyond Piermont.
St. Johnsbury Academy currently has 59 New Hampshire students, most from Monroe and Bath.
For more information visit: https://www.gencourt.state.nh.us/bill_Status/billinfo.aspx?id=156&inflect=2
