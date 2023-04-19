School Choice Bill Advances To House Floor, Could Benefit SJA, LI
Buy Now

Prime sponsor Rep. Rick Ladd of Haverhill testifies in support of HB 275 on April 7, 2023. (Youtube screenshot)

CONCORD — The Senate Education Committee on Monday unanimously recommended a school choice bill that would benefit New Hampshire students attending St. Johnsbury Academy.

HB 275 would allow families across New Hampshire to pay the difference when a receiving school charges more than the sending town is willing to pay.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments