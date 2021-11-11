LITTLETON — Honoring local veterans on Veterans Day has become a tradition for Littleton schools.
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, students and staff members at Littleton High School and Daisy Bronson Middle School were not going to skip 2021.
For the second consecutive year, they put together a virtual ceremony online in a 20-minute video titled “Thank you, veterans” that features speakers, personal notes of gratitude from students to veterans, the school band performing the official song for each branch of service, and photographs of veterans submitted by servicemen and women themselves reflecting their branch and time of service.
The honoring began with the Pledge of Allegiance led by LHS senior Sarah Lewis and the National Anthem sung by LHS sophomore Taytum Adams.
“On behalf of the staff and students, I want to present a little token of our appreciation for all servicemen and women past and present,” LHS/DBMS Principal Mark Fiorentino, an Air Force veteran, said in the welcome address. “Today, we honor you and the service you provided for all Americans.”
Veterans Day began as Armistice Day in November 1919 to signify the end of hostilities in World War I, which occurred in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, on Nov. 11, 1918.
“As most of you know, that was not the end of all wars,” said Fiorentino. “But this day signifies the heroism and bravery our servicemen and women have endured to keep our families safe from hostile threats at home and abroad. I want to thank not only my colleagues in this district who have served, but the entire Crusader community of men and women who have kept our borders safe … Know that you are honored and revered.”
Notes from students included:
* “Dear veteran, thank you for serving our country. And putting your life on the line.” With gratitude.
* “Thank you for serving and putting our lives before yours.” With gratitude, Ava M.
* “Thank you so much for serving our country each and every day. I hope you know how much it means to every single person even if it doesn’t show.” With gratitude, Ella.
* “Thank you for your service. This country is where it is now because of you.” With gratitude, Reece.
* “Thank you so much for your service. We honor you and your actions.” With gratitude, Kahlen.
* “Thank you for serving and protecting our country and allowing us to live in freedom.” With gratitude, Shiloh.
* “Your sacrifices will not go unnoticed.”
* “Thank you for everything you do/did helping this country. I hope you have an amazing day and life, because you deserve it.” With gratitude, Amber Lamotte.
* “Thank you for your service and your undoubted bravery.”
* ” You protect my freedoms and I am eternally grateful.” With gratitude, Christopher Smith.
Reading the Veterans Day poem “The Noble and The Brave,” by Joanna Fuchs, were LHS Honor Society and Class of 2022 students Bre Lemay and Lauren McKee.
As the school band performed the song for each branch of service, photographs of local veterans representing that branch (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard) came across the screen.
Vanessa Sandvil, assistant LHS/DBMS principal, read The Gettysburg Address, the brief speech delivered by Pres. Abraham Lincoln on Nov. 19, 1863, at the dedication of the Soldiers National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pa., the site of one of the bloodiest battles of the Civil War.
“His purpose at the time was not only to honor the sacrifice of these soldiers, but also to bring the community and the country together at a time of great strife and division,” said Sandvil. “Though these words were written well into our past, we as a country have also been living in a time of strife in our recent history.”
Sandvil keeps a quote on the wall of her office that reads, “My life is my message.”
“The veterans of our country’s past and present lived their messages through lives of sacrifice, daily choosing selflessness, courage, humility, and compassion,” she said. “Lives lived in the service of others. That was and is their message to all of us. I would like to leave you with a challenge today: what is your message? What message are you living in our Crusader community? Thank you, veterans, for the sacrifice of your freedoms and your lives given fully for our country and its citizens in every way in which you have served. For all of us in the Crusader community, we thank you.”
