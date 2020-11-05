School Community Reports First Positive COVID-19 Case

A member of the Danville School community has tested positive for COVID-19, the superintendent announced on Thursday in a memo. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

DANVILLE — The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed for a member of the Danville School community - but the case is not linked to the PreK-12 public school and the person who has tested positive has been in quarantine since they developed symptoms, the superintendent assured the community in a communication sent Thursday afternoon.

Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker confirmed late Thursday that the case is also the first for the unified supervisory union which serves Cabot, Danville, Peacham and Twinfield’s school districts in addition to the 3-town Caledonia Cooperative School District which serves pupils from Barnet, Walden and Waterford.

