School Director: SJA Tuition Increase Could Have Been Worse

St. Johnsbury Academy raised its tuition rates for next year but the news could have been a lot worse for St. Johnsbury taxpayers.
That’s according to St. Johnsbury School Board Chairman Mark Avery who took a moment at the board’s meeting on Monday to express his appreciation for the private high school which most St. Johnsbury students attend.
“They could have raised our tuition percentage a lot higher than 3.5 percent,” said Avery on Monday. “So, a big thank-you to St. Johnsbury Academy for that.”
Avery said he was worried that the impact of the global pandemic on the Academy’s dorm student population might get passed along to the St. Johnsbury taxpayers.
“St. Johnsbury Academy has had their overseas students down significantly due to the pandemic which really, really reduced their income,” said Avery. “They could have easily said ‘Well, let’s make up this income through the other tuition kids from St. Johnsbury.’ So I’m really thankful that they kept the level at 3.5 percent acknowledging that it alters our budget for K-8.”
Most public schools in Caledonia County are at the mercy of high school tuitions set by the private schools. But St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca said that he and the school district have enjoyed a good relationship with new St. Johnsbury Academy Headmaster Dr. Sharon L. Howell and her predecessor - retired headmaster Tom Lovett.
“From my humble part of St. Johnsbury’s world I find (Dr. Howell) to be incredibly collaborative and working in the spirit that Tom Lovett had created,” said Ricca. “It feels like a real partnership. Tom established that when I came on a couple years ago and Sharon’s doing everything to continue it.”
The 2021-2022 day student tuition at St. Johnsbury Academy will be $19,150.
The St. Johnsbury school district has budgeted for 450 high school students. Of that number, 380 are expected to attend the Academy while 54 are expected to attend Lyndon Institute which recently announced a 5 percent increase in day student tuitions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.