HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Cooperative School Board provided a measure of tax relief at its annual budget hearing on Feb. 6.
The school board agreed to use $350,000 in surplus funds to lower taxes, then voted 6-1 to recommend a proposed $15.25 million operating budget. Robert St. Pierre cast the lone vote against it.
The annual meeting takes place on Saturday, March 18.
REVENUE DOWN
Even though the proposed spending is flat, the taxpayer obligation would increase 12 percent, or $2.32 per $1,000.
That’s because taxpayers must make up for a $650,000 decrease in revenues.
Compared to last year, the Haverhill Cooperative School District has fewer surplus funds available for tax relief (-$300,000) and anticipates drops in tuition revenue (-$290,000) and state aid (-$200,000).
School Board Chair David Robinson said Concord continues to downshift education costs to local taxpayers.
New Hampshire provides the least state funding for PreK-12 education in the country and requires property owners to pay two-thirds of school costs.
That has negatively impacted “property-poor” towns like Haverhill, where 79 percent of property is taxed below market value or not at all.
“It’s hurting communities like ours more than communities like Bedford and Goffstown down south,” Robinson said.
SPENDING UP
Decreased revenue is not the only issue.
The Haverhill Cooperative School District also anticipates a slate of cost increases for SAU administration (+$92,000), special education (+$72,000), transportation (+$41,000) and health insurance (+$21,000).
Another factor is inflation.
Under the proposed budget, the school district would spend $99,000 more for supplies, electricity, propane and more.
At the same time, COVID savings have tapered off.
During the pandemic, the tax rate was artificially depressed because school districts received millions in COVID aid and saved money due to remote learning and canceled activities (supplies, travel, utilities, etc.). Now that combination of funding and savings is starting to go away.
Next year’s projected local education tax rate of $19.75 per $1,000 is similar to pre-pandemic levels.
Given the challenges of less revenue and higher expenses, board member Anthony Daniels said it was a tremendous accomplishment for the School Board to put forward a level budget.
“In a year with six percent inflation, this might be the best we can do,” Daniels said. “It’s still going to hurt, it’s going to hurt me. But it might be the best we can do.”
To view the proposed budget and warrant articles (prior to amendments Feb. 6) view the school board information packet at https://bit.ly/3xiR9jc
COST CONCERNS
In spite of the challenges, Board member Robert St. Pierre still took issue with school district spending levels.
He called for cuts to reduce the budget and maintain a lower tax rate during tough economic times.
“If I was doing a budget for my own house, and my wife lost a job, and our revenue is decreased by 10 or 20 percent in my household, I cant keep doing what I’m doing because I have a lack of revenue,” St. Pierre said. “At some point we’ve got to decrease our costs.”
However, Vice Chair Sabrina Brown said the Budget Committee already “went line by line” through the budget proposal last month and scraped out $250,000.
In addition to that, she said the school district had “reduced spending” through many unfilled positions, including seven at the middle school.
“We cut several different line items,” Brown said. “I’m not sure where else we can cut money … unless we start significantly cutting personnel.”
WARRANT ARTICLES
In addition to the budget, the School Board forwarded five warrant articles for Town Meeting approval.
One (Article 3) would raise and appropriate an additional $286,500 for teacher salaries and benefits required under a new collective bargaining agreement, with an estimated tax impact of 68 cents per $1,000.
Four other warrant articles would place up to $120,000 in trust/reserve funds with no additional taxpayer impact.
The Building Maintenance Expendable Trust Fund would be first in line for surplus cash and Article 4 would place up to $50,000 into that account.
Brown had suggested increasing that amount by $100,000, to address pressing building maintenance needs, particularly at the aging Woodsville Elementary School.
However, other board members Aaron Palm and Michael Thompson disagreed.
Palm said the increase was not justified, because it was grossly insufficient to address building maintenance needs, and Thompson said the school board must make every effort to control costs and protect taxpayers, in order to maintain public support for the proposed budget.
“If we do anything other than give every bit of the extra back to the community, the budget fight we’re going to have at Town Meeting will be significantly worse,” Thompson said.
