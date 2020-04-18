What does it take to feed a school district?
The short answer is a 10-person kitchen staff, 15 buses, 30 people to drive and drop-off, and 40 coolers.
Every day the White Mountains Regional School District delivers breakfast and lunch to nearly 450 students across a 200-square-mile area of rural northern New Hampshire.
The effort is about more than sandwiches and snacks. It aims to provide food security for families struggling with widespread business shutdowns and layoffs connected to the coronavirus crisis.
“We want to make sure kids are being fed,” said WMRSD food service director Melodie Stevens.
The district has delivered over 20,000 free meals since mid-March, when New Hampshire schools went to remote learning.
It currently serves breakfast and lunch to 449 students, representing 39 percent of the district enrollment, up from 380 when it started.
The program will run through the end of the academic year and is open to all children 18 and under. It continues to gain interest.
“We’re getting more and more parents signing up their children everyday,” Stevens said.
For Stevens, transforming the White Mountains Regional School District into the area’s largest food delivery service was no small task.
She reconfigured the production line, from cafeteria-style, food-in-trays to packaged food-in-bags-and-containers, and switched the menu from hot items to cold meals, to ensure freshness during delivery.
She said her staff — drawn from the kitchens at the high school and the Lancaster and Whitefield schools — has worked together seamlessly to meet the challenge of feeding hundreds of kids everyday.
“We are such a team,” Stevens said.
The entire school district has pitched in.
Three members of the custodial staff load coolers onto buses, over a dozen bus drivers transport them along routes, and nearly two dozen paraeducators deliver meals to front doors.
“I never expected anything like this,” said Stevens, who has worked 33 years in food service for WMRSD. “It’s mind boggling to make sure everything is organized, but everyone has worked as a team, and everyone helps out everyone else.”
Stevens and her team work in the close confines of the Lancaster School kitchen, where it’s difficult to maintain six feet of social distance, but they do their best to stay safe, wearing protective gear (masks, gloves, aprons) and washing their hands often.
The have accepted the risk, because they believe in their mission.
“We have a job to do, so we do it. It really isn’t any different than anybody else on the front line,” Stevens said. “We have students to take care of and that’s what we’re going to do.”
