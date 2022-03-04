School Districts Begin Lifting Mask Mandates Early

News this week that state officials would recommend masks be optional in schools regardless of vaccination status as of March 14 was eagerly met by local school administrators who are jumping the gun to lift mandates.
Agency of Education Secretary Dan French announced the policy shift during the state’s media briefing held on Thursday. The school guidance will fall in line with the statewide guidance indicating masking will be optional for everyone.
“Our goal has been to eliminate separate mitigation recommendations for schools and instead have them follow the broader mitigation recommendations for all Vermonters,” said French. “Specific mitigation recommendations for schools are no longer necessary from a risk perspective and Making this shift will allow us to put a higher priority on addressing the learning and social-emotional needs of our students.”
Vermont epidemiologist Patsy Kelso indicated the wide masking guidance would be up to individual Vermonters based on their personal needs, risks and comfort level. “We need to remember a person who wears a mask has their own good reason to do that and respect that,” she said.
French said the delay until March 14 was to allow schools to have the time to prepare for the change, however many districts decided they didn’t need extra time and announced the local policy would shift as of Monday, March 7.
“We have been working in the schools since February 16th to ‘prepare’ for this transition. I don’t know how much more preparation we can do in the next ten days,” announced Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker on Thursday. “At best, ten more days may give some who have concerns over this decision more time to get comfortable with the idea that some of their colleagues and, for students, some of their peers, will not be wearing masks. I fully expected today’s announcement to be immediate, at worst case next Monday, and so I was surprised when I heard ‘March 14th.’ In one sense, pushing the date out does little more than extend the end of the tunnel that is a source of light and hope for those of us who want this to be over.”
While announcing that the mask mandate would be lifted as of Monday and optional for staff and students, Tucker indicated other mitigation measures would continue.
During the briefing, French said schools would continue to distribute rapid testing as part of the Staff Assurance and student Test at Home programs, at least for now. In time, the state will eventually wind down those programs too and students and staff would access testing through the same procedures as the wider Vermont population.
During the Danville school board meeting Thursday night, Tucker discussed the imminent transition from mandatory masks.
“I would really like it on the record here in the board meeting that the administration is interested in and hoping we are going to have civil behavior about this between maskers and non-maskers,” said Tucker. “The administration and the principals will be focused on dealing with conflict between kids. We are hoping we are not going to see instances of teasing.” Tucker suggested potential friction could go in both directions, from non-maskers toward those who chose to continue wearing masks and vice versa.
School board chair Clayton Cargill was encouraged by the move. “Thank you for your action today,” said Cargill citing mask fatigue. “I think it will be well received in the community.”
In a similar email to faculty, staff and school board members, Kingdom East School District Superintendent Jen Botzojorns announced masks would be optional in KESD as of Monday, March 7, as well.
“Everyone will be working with students to prevent conflicts that might arise between those wearing masks and those opting not to wear masks. The lifting of the mask requirement does not translate into a ban on wearing a mask,” said Botzojorns. “Many staff and students will continue to wear masks for the foreseeable future. In every situation, I know all will respect the decisions of others.”
Botzojorns speculated that as some families have kept students home because they did not want their children to wear masks, some others may now keep their children home because everyone will not be wearing masks.
St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Brian Ricca cited what regional districts were doing and current conditions in his decision to lift the mandate as of March 7. Ricca noted St. Johnsbury School had seen six positive COVID cases since the return from February break.
All of this information has led our team to decide that as of Monday, March 7, masks will be optional in the St. Johnsbury School District, including on our buses that are operated on behalf of our district.
Ricca noted that even though masks would be optional, other mitigation measures were still in place, including:
— Sick students and adults are to stay home.
— Anyone (student or adult) who goes to the nurse’s office with symptoms will be required to wear a mask while in that office.
— Sick students in school will be sent home.
