School Lunch Price Hike Debated

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School Board on Thursday tabled a proposal to charge more for school meals.
Melodie Stevens, director of food services, recommended a 25-cent price hike for student breakfast and lunch in 2022-2023 to offset rising food and supply costs.
Under the proposal, breakfast ($2 to $2.25), elementary lunch ($2.95 to $3.20), high school lunch ($3.20 to $3.45) and adult meals ($3.95 to $4.25) would all go up. Free and reduced meals would not be affected.
“I really don’t see any other way to handle it,” Stevens said. “Our expenses have doubled or tripled on many, many items.”
However, School Board Member James Brady, of Jefferson, called for the school district to absorb the cost and spare at-risk families.
He opposed the price increase on the grounds that it would cause additional economic hardships for low-income households.
“With the high cost of everything, some parents are going to have a very, very difficult time,” Brady said.
Ultimately, the school board postponed a decision on the matter so that Finance Director Kris Franklin can crunch the numbers.
In order to provide a cost projection for food services, Franklin must account for various factors.
Typically, food services operate at a loss, and the school district sets aside subsidy funds to make it “break even.”
The school district budgeted a $120,000 subsidy for the 2021-2022 academic year, twice the normal amount, in anticipation of COVID-related cost increases.
However, the federal “free lunch for all students” unexpectedly continued, and as a result food services generated a profit without the subsidy.
Moving forward, without “free lunch for all” and with rising supply costs, it is unclear how the school district will approach the food services subsidy next year.
Absorbing the 25-cent increase would cost the school district an additional $22,500 or so — equivalent to 90,000 quarters over a 180-day period.
For Brady, the additional cost was worthwhile in the face of rising inflation.
“We’re going to have kids going hungry in this country in the next year if it continues,” he said.
BOARD MEMBER WANTED
Do you live in Dalton?
Do you care about education?
And, can you spare a couple of nights a month?
If you answered “yes” to those questions, then the White Mountains Regional School Board wants to hear from you.
One month after longtime member Greg Odell stepped down from the school board, Dalton’s seat on the board remains empty.
No candidates have come forward to serve the remainder of Odell’s term through March 2023.
Being a school board member is an opportunity for someone to support local kids, have a say on school spending and taxes, assist with workforce development, shape PreK-12 policy and curriculum, help plan and execute capital projects, and in general make a difference in the community.
Those interested in joining the seven-member board can contact the district office at (603) 837-9363.
CARROLL ALLOWED DELEGATE
Carroll will be allowed to name a Select Board delegate to the WMRSD apportionment study committee.
The school board unanimously OK’d the request on Thursday.
Carroll resident Chris Pappas will sit on the committee, which will re-examine the 59-year-old formula used to calculate how much each community pays into the five-town district.
He was appointed by the remaining two members of the Carroll Select Board, who cannot participate in the committee due to time constraints.
The committee was formed after Carroll initiated withdrawal proceedings due to objections over the apportionment formula.
Although the committee was established with a Select Board member from each WMRSD community, the school board relented on that requirement to keep Carroll at the table.
Pappas possesses the requisite knowledge to jump into the discussion. He was a member of the Carroll committee that reviewed the apportionment formula and recommended withdrawal.
