School Mask Guidance Shifts But NEK Schools Short Of Goal

Monday marked the first day that Vermont guidance would allow schools with high vaccination rates to lift masking requirements, though few schools in the state and Northeast Kingdom meet the threshold.
At the start of the school year, state officials announced their intention to recommend that schools with 80% of students vaccinated could allow students to go without masks. However, the arrival of the Delta and then Omicron surges forced the state to postpone the adoption of the plan.
Just over two weeks ago, Gov. Phil Scott, Agency of Education Secretary Dan French and other officials indicated the time was right for those masking recommendations to be realized and announced Feb. 28 would be the first day for the new approach. State officials said part of the motivation for recommending that masks can be optional is for the emotional and social well-being of students.
“We need our schools to be able to focus all of their energies on their customary work of meeting the educational needs of our students rather than spending the better part of the school day attending to the implementation of public health measures,” French said.
Few schools, though, meet the 80% vaccination threshold and will lift masking requirements just yet, including in the Northeast Kingdom.
On Monday, St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Brian Ricca informed school families that masking would remain in place for the near future.
“I recognize there has been a lot of conversation regarding masks in the past few weeks,” said Ricca, citing the Feb. 14 announcement by Gov. Scott.
French said at the time of the announcement that the state would be compiling school vaccination rates to help local education officials with their decisions, but that data has not yet been released.
“We will not make any changes regarding masking until we have some time to collaborate with our medical and regional school district partners, monitor the impact of cases from the break, and develop a plan for our students, buses, and athletes,” said Ricca. “This means students and adults in our school will remain masked when we return from the break on Wednesday.”
“I remain grateful for the support you have provided throughout the pandemic and appreciate your patience as we continue forward,” added Ricca, noting that families will be notified once new plans are developed.
North Country Supervisory Union officials have begun weighing the mask decision. On Feb. 17, the NCSU Executive Committee had a lengthy discussion on their policy and the possibility of allowing students to remove masks even before the 80% vaccination rate is met.
NCSU Superintendent John Castle raised the topic, seeking input from the committee about the direction they would like the district’s numerous schools to go in, and the mechanism for a possible policy revision.
“Our high school I believe is the closest. The last we checked we were probably just over 60% of the student body being vaccinated,” said Castle. “The junior high was not that far behind - probably in the upper 50s, 57 or 58%.” Castle said, however, that NSCU’s elementary schools were all below 30% vaccinated.
Castle also said he believes based on information from AOE that the 80% threshold will even be lifted in time.
“It does seem imminent that at some point they will make that recommendation, so we are in a little bit of grey area for a period of time,” said Castle, who noted he didn’t think NCSU schools would ever 80% for vaccinated students this year.
Many of the committee members and school administrators on the call thought it was time for the mask requirement to be lifted for the emotional health of the students.
“I don’t believe it is fair or equitable for our students to not get the benefit of not wearing masks while we wait for the next version of the guidance,” said NCUHS Principal Chris Young. “The need is real now and I think in my opinion, it is time to take the masks off.”
Some expressed concern over the reaction from staff members, while others noted mask-wearing would still be an option for students and staff not ready to go without for health concerns.
“I don’t think that our schools are ever going to get to the magic number and forcing them to continue to wear masks will do more harm than good at this point,” said Janet Butler, a board member from Jay.
In the end, the committee instructed Castle to develop a recommendation at his next leadership team meeting next week and the board would decide on a potential policy revision at their meeting on March 24.
In the Kingdom East School District, Superintendent Jen Botzojorns said recently that the schools in her district have been following the state’s guidelines and recommendations all year and would continue to do so. As of a couple of weeks ago, she was uncertain about the vaccination rate of the KESD schools.
Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker informed school families of CCSU’s similar position when state officials began discussing the shift in masking in mid-February.
“At this time, no school in CCSU has come close to the 80% vaccination threshold for eligible students, so next week’s news won’t mean anything for our schools,” wrote Tucker on Feb. 11. “Don’t read this as me pressuring you to vaccinate your children. It has been our policy to leave the vaccination decision to families, and that policy remains in effect.”
“All of that said, I don’t think school masking is a forever proposition, and I honestly look forward to the day when we can be mask-free,” added Tucker. “Even when the mask recommendation is eventually rescinded, you will have the option of having your child wear a mask at school if you wish to do so. I anticipate that many of our staff will continue to wear masks for a while. Whenever that day comes, in anticipation that we will have some adults and students wearing masks and others not, we will be working with all to help them to respect each other’s decisions. We will continue to follow the Health Department and Agency recommendations for Covid-19 mitigation, as we have since the pandemic started.”
In her February newsletter to families, Orleans Central Superintendent Penny Chamber wrote OCSU’s “masking requirement will continue through March 31st unless guidance from the State changes between now and then.”
According to the Health Department, vaccine rates for children in the NEK are in the mid-40s for 5- to 11-year-olds and upper 30s for 12- to 17-year-olds in Caledonia County, the low 30s for 5- to 11-year-olds and upper 20s for 12- to 17-year olds in Orleans County, and the mid to low 20s for those ages in Essex County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.