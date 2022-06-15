HAVERHILL — Woodsville Elementary School is too old, too small, and too outdated.
So what to do?
The Haverhill Cooperative School District’s first option has been to close the elementary school and consolidate grades PreK-8 at the middle school.
That proposal was recommended by a school board subcommittee in 2016, rejected by voters on 2018, and shelved during the pandemic.
Now, it’s back on the table.
The School Board on Monday revisited the plan which would bring approximately 430 students under one roof.
The seven-member board discussed a new set of conceptual drawings for middle school expansion, and requested additional information to determine if the project was financially feasible and educationally sound.
Design firm Banwell Architects of Lebanon will return with more detailed drawings, as well as cost estimates, by early fall.
Renovation of Woodsville Elementary will also be considered.
Board members generally agreed that a solution to the elementary school issue, either renovation or consolidation, should be put to voters in March.
First-year Chair David Robinson said it was important for the school board to create a thorough proposal that would pass muster with voters, in order to avoid further delays and cost increases.
A $7.25 million proposal was rejected by voters, 283-82, at the 2018 annual meeting. That price has almost certainly gone up due to inflation and other factors.
“The problems at the elementary school are not going away. The more we kick this can down the road, the more we cost our taxpayers,” Robinson said.
The conceptual drawings unveiled Monday represented a first step in the process.
At the school board’s request, Banwell sketched out two scenarios for middle school expansion. Each would create a similar amount of new classroom space in a different way.
— A 21,500-square-foot addition is cheaper but less practical. It leaves little room on the cramped campus for additional items needed to accommodate a 200-student enrollment increase (e.g. more bathrooms and Title I space, a larger lunchroom and kitchen).
— A 16,400 square foot addition is pricier but more flexible. The footprint is smaller because it adds a second floor to the west wing of the existing one-story building. That might make it easier to grow the luncheoom, bathrooms, etc. However, it’s unclear if the west wing can support a second floor, or would have to be rebuilt entirely.
A third option, which supported partial consolidation but would require both the elementary and middle schools to remain open, was dismissed outright.
The conceptual drawings are a rough draft. They will be updated to reflect educational and programmatic needs at HCMS.
Elementary school renovation cost estimates will also be revised for comparison purposes.
The Haverhill Cooperative School Board meets next in August.
