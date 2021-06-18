Lisa Miller’s mission before COVID-19?
Keep kids learning.
Miller, the Whitefield School nurse, wouldn’t send students home unless they were throwing up or had a fever. Kids with sore throats were given a cough drop and sent back to class.
Then the pandemic hit.
Now, she said, “we don’t even have cough drops. We aren’t even giving them out because if you have a cough, you’re going home.”
When classes resumed last fall, school nurses adopted a new role as community protectors.
They were asked to nip COVID in the bud, to prevent sick students — and staff — from triggering town-wide outbreaks.
It was a cultural shift.
“I can’t tell you how many times our staff members would come to school not feeling their best [before the pandemic]. But they powered through, because they wanted to be here,” Miller said. “Those days are gone.”
PROCEEDING WITH CAUTION
The mother of three children ages 23, 20 and 13, Miller knows it’s tough on working parents when kids are dismissed for seemingly minor symptoms or forced to quarantine. Particularly if the children are young and require supervision.
“I get that we’re putting parents in a tough spot,” said Miller, a school nurse since 2009.
The COVID coordinator for the five-town White Mountains Regional School District, Miller also knows there are strong opinions about the virus.
Interviewed last fall, she said, “Everyone’s got a different idea. Some people are hyper-focused on COVID and nervous about it. Others are kind of over it. But we have told people ‘You have to check that attitude at the door.’ The community is trusting us with their kids. So I may be willing to take a risk with my own kid, but I’m not willing to take a risk with somebody else’s.”
That conservative approach has paid off.
SAU 36 reported 21 staff and student infections (all recovered) in the past year, with no school transmission. The district’s three schools were never forced to go fully remote.
Even today, with increased vaccinations and decreased infection rates, SAU 36 continues to proceed with caution.
While some restrictions have been eased — schools resumed five-day-a-week, in-person learning in April — the White Mountains Regional School District has stuck with mitigation measures (masks, social distance, etc.) as recommended by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
“DHHS is the guidance that we’ve been following, and [state epidemiologist] Ben Chan is pretty conservative. So while there are moments when I feel like we could be a little more relaxed, he’s not loosening the reins a whole lot,” she said. “We’ve been so successful following his guidance that I’m really reluctant to let that go.”
EMOTIONS
School nurses normally work outside of the spotlight.
During COVID they were center stage.
They monitored statistics, coordinated with state and local officials, crafted district guidelines, quarterbacked day-to-day COVID response, and did contact tracing. That was on top of traditional duties, like dispensing medication and tending to bumps and bruises. That made for long hours and late nights.
They also dealt with the emotional fallout. If someone proposed an event or activity that didn’t comply with COVID regulations —and most didn’t — Miller had to tell them no. That caused some hard feelings.
She didn’t take it personal.
“For sure, there was a lot of emotion this year. And grief. We’re grieving the loss of the normal school year. We’re grieving the loss of those traditional celebrations, concerts, field trips and social gatherings. And people are upset,” she said. “I think I felt the brunt of people’s anger. But it’s OK. We got through the year and there was no transmission in our schools and that makes me feel good.”
Most people willingly made sacrifices for the greater good. There weren’t large-scale protests or community backlash.
But when opinions differed — some felt SAU 36 was being too cautious, others felt they weren’t cautious enough — Miller stuck to the state guidance and focused on her mission to keep students, staff and the community safe.
“The start of the year was tough. I dealt with a lot of criticism. But my skin got thicker as the year went on. And at the end of the day, if I stayed true to our procedures, and our students and staff were safe, I slept soundly at night,” she said.
PULLING TOGETHER
There were low points.
In January, several SAU 36 staff members contracted COVID through community transmission. A few were out sick for a month or more.
“It was really emotional, these are people you care about,” Miller said.
The silver lining: The crisis strengthened the bonds between co-workers, including the district’s five school nurses (two each at Lancaster Elementary and White Mountains Regional High school, one at Whitefield Elementary).
“I’ve always known we have fabulous nurses in the district, but I never really knew them well,” Miller said. “And I feel like we’re closer.”
The same goes for Miller’s colleagues at Whitefield Elementary.
“Whenever you have a significant challenge, with sacrifice and suffering, it’s also a chance to strengthen relationships with others,” she said. “As difficult as the year has been, I feel like we’re a pretty tight-knit group after experiencing what we have.”
Meanwhile, the SAU 36 administration and school board delivered critical support which was vital to the district’s successful COVID response.
They hired additional nursing staff, budgeted for COVID mitigation measures, developed a comprehensive re-opening plan, and worked in collaboration with Miller.
“The school board was incredibly supportive to hire more staff. I feel like everyone did what they needed to do,” she said. “Listening to other school nurses [on state calls and social media], I definitely feel like I have a ton of support from administration here, compared to what some other school nurses endured.”
MOVING AHEAD
SAU 36 managed to keep staff and students safe, and meet their educational needs, despite the pandemic.
It was a group effort.
“As a whole I call it a successful year. That’s a reflection of the staff, administration, school board, students, parents and really the whole community. They were very supportive,” Miller said.
That community support will be key moving forward.
Miller predicts the start of the 2021-22 school year will be a time of transition.
On the one hand, New Hampshire has lifted its state of emergency and replaced school-specific re-opening guidelines with general “universal best practices.”
However, “universal best practices” still recommend that staff and students with unexplained symptoms stay home, and it’s unclear if (or how) the CDC/DHHS will update their mask, social distance and other recommendations.
That means Miller probably won’t be handing out cough drops. Not right away, at least.
In all likelihood, mitigation measures will remain in place in September and then be eased, as schools slowly change their focus from COVID prevention to academic recovery.
It will hinge on vaccinations.
Students who are vaccine eligible now (ages 12 and up) could resume classes with fewer restrictions, while younger students may follow the existing, stricter COVID guidelines until their get their jabs. Children under 12 are expected to be vaccine eligible by September, and would be immune by Thanksgiving.
“Each layer of mitigation will probably play a role next year, but maybe a less significant role,” Miller said.
Once students are vaccinated, she added, “I’m hoping we have kids at the school who aren’t masked and can have a pretty normal school year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.