A years-long effort to revise what is widely considered an inequitable school funding method in Vermont is winding its way through the legislative process.
The Vermont House is working on its version of a bill that would deliver a major update to the school funding calculation process while the Senate recently passed its version.
Draft language of the House bill suggests it is considering a different solution to the problem of equity than what passed the Senate, which has spurred pushback from a coalition of school officials, including some in the Northeast Kingdom, that favor the Senate’s approach.
During a press conference held at the Capitol Wednesday, Cabot School Board Chair Rory Thibault, who is also a board member of the Coalition for Vermont Student Equity, and other school officials called on the House to shift gears.
Kingdom East Superintendent Jen Botzojorns and others from the NEK have joined and supported the coalition and testified at Legislative committees previously about the negative impact the inequitable funding has had on many districts across the state.
The issue came to a head several years ago when the Legislature commissioned a study to evaluate the state’s education funding methods and determine if they provide equitable resources to schools. The result was a study released in December 2019 by a team of University of Vermont and Rutgers University researchers that determined Vermont’s system was outdated and did not adequately consider factors that affect education costs and equitable opportunities for students, such as poverty levels, rurality, English language learners and others.
Vermont currently uses a method of “pupil weights” in which categories of students are assigned weights based on their relative expense to educate and those weights are part of what determines a school district’s taxing capacity. The study concluded that Vermont’s weights created inequities that disadvantaged some school districts over others and recommended additional weight categories and adjusted the weights of existing categories.
The Senate bill largely adopted an approach of adding new weight categories and adjusting the values of existing ones while mostly following the calculation methods that have been in place for years. The new and adjusted weights would benefit the towns that are disadvantaged by the current system by effectively increasing their taxing capacity by delivering more education dollars at the same tax rate.
Alternatively, the draft House bill would introduce a series of cost adjustment payments from the Education fund to school districts to account for the added cost of educating students that fall into the more expensive categories.
“The Senate did their homework and got it right when decisively supported correcting pupil weights in accordance with the UVM report’s recommendation,” said Thibault.
Thibault argued the House approach of providing the cost adjustment grants to school districts would perpetuate the inequity between the “have” and “have not” communities and create a negative stigma for those districts that need to rely on the subsidy. Thibault also said cost adjustment payments could be more easily manipulated in tight times by future Legislatures and would likely be delivered with strings attached to the funding, decreasing local control and operational flexibility.
“Optics matters to voters and pushing forward cost equity would be a message to voters in towns like mine in Cabot that they cannot be trusted to make the right decision with education fund dollars,” said Thibault. “There seems to be an incorrect notion that districts that are presently underweight will not take advantage of taxing capacity to invest in educational quality.”
“This is what schools from districts as large as Burlington to as small as Peacham and Cabot really need in order to succeed,” said Thibault.
During the Wednesday conference others discussed the negative impact the current formula has on districts and the rationale for why the new weights and not an entirely new system of funding should be adopted.
Botzojorns, who has testified before the Legislature in favor of the new weights and the consequences of the current inequities, said Thursday afternoon she supported the position of the Coalition and was hopeful the Legislature would enact the desired and needed changes.
“Our children are just as important and matter just as much as anywhere else,” said Botzojorns, who commended all the legislators who have been working to resolve the equity issues. “I do not envy the legislators having to try to figure this out,” she said. “And respect all the work that has gone into this.”
The House Ways and Means Committee, which is working on the bill, held a work session Thursday afternoon to conduct a line-by-line review and edit of the bill, while sidestepping the underlying question of new weights or cost adjustment strategy.
Rep. Scott Beck, of St. Johnsbury, who serves on the Ways and Means Committee and was part of a summer study group that was commissioned to develop an implementation plan for the weighting study, said Thursday afternoon he is relatively confident that the cost adjustment approach will be the method the House bill adopts. He anticipates the House bill will pass next week, which would then leave it in the hands of the Senate to either adopt, amend and return to the House, “put it on the wall” and postpone action, or call for a conference committee to resolve the differences.
Beck said he believed the cost adjustment approach addresses all the equity concerns because the cost adjustments are derived from the recommended weights in the Senate bill while taking it a step further to include mechanisms that would help contain rising costs and to eliminate a scenario within the weighing method in which districts with current high per-pupil spending have a taxing advantage over districts with low per-pupil spending, thus exacerbating an inequity.
Beck also says the cost adjustment approach will ultimately be more transparent and easier for the public to understand.
The issue is a charged one for legislators because whatever the approach, a new funding formula will have winners and losers with some districts and towns benefiting through a potential of easing on property tax pressures or increased grants, while other towns will face added tax pressure.
The House bill is being considered by the Ways and Means Committee with some input from the House Education Committee.
