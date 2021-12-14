School Officials Critical Of Board Chair For Linking Clothing Choices To Harassment

Concerned with a perceived inability to address school dress code violations, the Canaan School Board chair said Monday that a student can bring harassment on herself by what she wears.
“It is her fault because she broke the dress code,” said Dan Wade during the meeting.
Wade’s comments came during a board meeting attended in-person and via online video conference. A segment of video shows a brief exchange between Wade and Canaan Principal Chuck Patterson and Chris Damato, Career and Technical Education Director, in which Patterson and Damato take issue with Wade’s assertion.
“When someone’s harassed it is not their fault,” said Damato.
“That is a very problematic thing to say Dan,” Patterson said. “To say that it is a girl’s fault that she is harassed at any time.” He doesn’t finish the sentence but instead purses his lips together, exhales and shakes his head.
Another school board member jumps in to change the subject.
Wade, a school board member for nine years, said on Tuesday that he wished that the conversation didn’t end there because he would have taken a chance to edit himself.
“If given the opportunity I would have framed that differently,” he explained. “If it came across insensitively then I apologize for that.”
He said he regrets making comments that make it seem like he believes anyone deserves harassment.
“I would never say that it is OK for somebody to harass somebody else,” he said.
The topic of student dress code came about through a discussion of student handbook changes. During the meeting, it was mentioned that during a sporting event female students were seen wearing shirts that left their midriffs exposed.
In the Canaan School handbook it states, “Males and females will not expose their bellies or behinds. If you have to keep tugging at your shirt or pulling up your pants to keep from exposing your midriff or behind, don’t wear those articles of clothing!”
As part of the conversation, school officials said calling out students for dress code violations in front of other students is not acceptable.
Wade recalled an incident “years ago” when a Canaan teacher got in trouble for being critical of a female student’s attire during class. He said teachers out to be able to address policy infractions by students.
“I was trying to spur more conversation about dress code,” he said. “Where is this going to stop? If you can’t enforce dress code policy then where does it stop?”
Prior to the subject being changed during the meeting, Wade said, “Put your bikinis on and go for it.” He said Tuesday it was a comment critical of school dress codes that have a perceived lack of enforcement.
“I don’t understand as a board member that if you have a policy then why they can’t enforce that,” he said.
Essex North Supervisory Union Supt. Karen Conroy did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
One Canaan resident who heard Wade’s comments during the meeting expressed support to Patterson and Damato for challenging Wade’s remarks.
“In a room full of silence and avoidance from board members and other administrators, you both spoke out,” wrote Kate Larose in an email to Patterson and Damato. “Thank you! Culture-including within communities and within schools- are one of the key reasons assault survivors and people who have been harassed don’t speak out. And it’s why such actions and behaviors continue to perpetuate.”
Larose said she is a parent of a student in the school district.
Wade said it’s unfortunate that just a video snippet is being shared from the meeting because the conversation about dress code as a whole provides fuller context.
With his apology for saying harassment is a consequence of clothing choices, he said he and the entire board are trying to support all students.
“We’re all laypeople trying to do the best we can for our students in our district,” said Wade.
