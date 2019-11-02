ST. JOHNSBURY — School officials are encouraging voters to attend an informational meeting on Monday to discuss the $3 million bond to be voted on Tuesday.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the St. Johnsbury Auditorium. School officials to include Supt. Brian Ricca and an architect from Black River Design will provide information about the proposed work at the school. There will be time for townspeople to ask questions about the project. Voters will decide the bond request by Australian ballot at the school between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.