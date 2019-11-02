Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
In this file photo from September 2015, St. Johnsbury School students prepare to leave at the end of the school day. A project proposed at the school would change the main entrance to place school staff close to the door as part of security upgrades. (File Photo)
In this file photo from September 2015, St. Johnsbury School students prepare to leave at the end of the school day. A project proposed at the school would change the main entrance to place school staff close to the door as part of security upgrades. (File Photo)
Members of the public and school officials tour the school boiler room during the St. Johnsbury School Board meeting Monday, Oct. 21. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
Architect Keith Robinson, of Black River Design, explains a part of the proposed project during a St. Johnsbury School Board meeting Monday, Oct. 21. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
ST. JOHNSBURY — School officials are encouraging voters to attend an informational meeting on Monday to discuss the $3 million bond to be voted on Tuesday.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the St. Johnsbury Auditorium. School officials to include Supt. Brian Ricca and an architect from Black River Design will provide information about the proposed work at the school. There will be time for townspeople to ask questions about the project. Voters will decide the bond request by Australian ballot at the school between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.