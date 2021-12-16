School officials across the Northeast Kingdom and North Country informed parents about threats they say aren’t credible but are circulating on social media.
According to letters written by area superintendents, the threats are not specific to local communities, yet they are being investigated and taken seriously in case of a real threat.
“Recently we received information from the NH Department of Education and our local police about online messages regarding the potential for a threat on Friday, December 17,” wrote Superintendent Bill Hart in an email sent out on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Hart oversees the Littleton School District.
“These messages are national, and not specific to our community,” Hart continued. “While we have received NO THREATS [sic], the chatter is a reminder that we each play a role in keeping our schools safe.”
The school district is collaborating with the Littleton Police Department Hart wrote.
Tari Thomas, Interim Superintendent of the White Mountains School District, echoed and expanded upon Hart’s words in an email sent on Thursday morning. Thomas oversees Bethlehem, Lafayette, Landaff, Lisbon and Profile Schools.
“Across our country, online conversations continue to take place about the potential for threats to safety within our public schools,” Thomas wrote, emphasizing that the threats had not been received locally.
Thomas encouraged parents to “continue to talk with your children about what they see and hear, both in school and on social media.”
“If [your children] have concerns about what they see or hear, or about the social-emotional well-being of others, please encourage them to share those concerns with a trusted adult,” she wrote. “The more we are all aware of the specific needs across our school community, the better we will be able to proactively meet them.”
Vermont Superintendents Respond
Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Mark Tucker — who oversees Danville, Waterford, Barnet, Peacham, Walden, Cabot and Twinfield Schools — sent out his own newsletter to parents late Thursday afternoon. Tucker explained that on Wednesday afternoon, school leaders throughout Vermont received a communication from Secretary of Education Dan French “regarding some non-credible school-based threats that are circulating on the TikTok social media platform.”
Tucker explained that “non-credible means there is no evidence to substantiate, no information about a specific target and no known author of the information.”
“In this case, similar or identical information is circulating nationally,” Tucker wrote. “At this point, there is no other information or data to support potential risk of harm to Vermont.”
Tucker explained that the posts have made their way into Vermont and other states in the region.
“The posts describe the potential for school-based violence on Dec. 17,” Tucker wrote. “We want to stress again, at this time there is no credibility of any of these threats. The Vermont Intelligence Center and our law enforcement partners across the state will continue to monitor this situation and keep us updated if anything changes.”
Tucker’s note was echoed by a statement sent out by St. Johnsbury Academy Headmaster, Dr. Sharon Howell, on Thursday evening.
“If you believe your child is active on social media and you feel it’s appropriate, please have a conversation with them to make them aware of this situation,” Tucker and Howell wrote. “As always, if you have any school safety concerns, we encourage you to contact your local law enforcement agency.”
Tucker also noted Vermont’s School Safety Tip Line — SAFE4VT.org — which was launched earlier this fall and allows anyone to securely submit an anonymous tip in order to enhance school safety and security.
According to the website, submitted tips are “immediately available” to public safety organizations. They are screened for emergency content and forwarded to “either law enforcement and/or other first responders, human service providers […] or appropriate school officials depending on the content of the tip.”
Tips may also be submitted by calling (844)-723-3488 or by texting the keyword “SAFE4VT” to “274637.”
“We take these types of situations very seriously and collaborate closely with all of our school safety stakeholders to provide an open, safe and welcoming environment,” continued Tucker and Howell. “The safety of your children and our staff is our number one priority.”
Tucker noted in his newsletter that TikTok has been the “social media platform of choice for a number of ‘pranks’ aimed at disrupting school operations, starting with a call for vandalism of bathrooms in September followed by a call to ‘slap a teacher’ issued in October.”
“Last month, I directed that TikTok be blocked on our school networks because of these pranks and the general level of distraction that this platform causes for our students,” wrote Tucker.
Local Parents React
Nationwide, some schools have beefed up their security presence and some parents are considering keeping their children home on Friday “just in case.” Media outlets across the country have noted that anyone making threats is subject to criminal prosecution.
Teresa Wood, a parent of three who lives in Bethlehem, N.H., told the Caledonian-Record on Thursday evening that she was in the process of speaking with her family about the issue and deciding what worked best for their comfort level.
“We haven’t decided yet, but we’re leaning towards just staying home and I’ve heard that there are lots of parents who are doing that,” she said.
“We’re not freaked out, but we unfortunately live in a country where school shootings just happen all of the time, where kids practice shooter drills,” Wood said. “Plus, it’s a crazy time — especially with kids suffering from depression and anxiety and mental health issues because of the pandemic and everything else.”
As far as the social media threats, Wood said that her kids hadn’t seen much of it.
“However, a lot of the TikTok stuff is teenagers reacting to things … not a lot of actual talk about [actual events],” she said. “I’m sure there are, but they’re also posting pictures of schools that are empty because they got the school closed. […] It’s hard to determine what the threat actually is; a lot of the chatter is their reactions to it.”
“I don’t personally think there’s going to be something,” Wood clarified. “But — at the same time — as a parent, it’s just like … why not put the extra sunscreen on if you can.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.