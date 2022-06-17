School Security Hot Topic At School Boards

Since the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, school security has been a hot topic for administrators, staff, and families with the topic popping up frequently at board meetings.
The focus on security has been made all the more acute by a series of reported threats across the Northeast Kingdom that forced several schools to shut down while police investigated.
At a Caledonia Central School District meeting Monday the board discussed school security with CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker.
Tucker noted that a Waterford resident had reached out with questions and concerns about security after the shooting in Texas and even offered to fundraise to help provide resources to boost security and conduct safety inspections at the school.
Tucker told the board that Vermont Agency of Education has a school safety director that has scheduled time to tour the three schools in CCSD - Waterford, Walden and Barnet - to evaluate the facilities.
“I think it’s good to be working with that organization, because they have specific training to do this,” said Tucker, noting the evaluation may result in recommendations that the board would want to consider.
“So before anyone goes out and does a GoFundMe to do this our recommendation is to let the state authorities that do this for a living, do the inspections, and see what they come up with,” added Tucker.
Tucker described some of the measures the schools already have in place, such as auto-locking doors, cameras, and classrooms with multiple points of egress.
“Generally speaking we have more security in place than most people realize or appreciate, and that doesn’t mean that we couldn’t do some things better or do more of certain things and we are open to doing that,” said Tucker. “But I would like to let the experts come in in August and do that assessment. It will be a good time, we won’t have kids here and we will see what comes out of that and I will be reporting back to the board.”
The next day, the Kingdom East School Board held a similar conversation at their meeting Tuesday night.
The topic was first raised by Burke member Alyssa May, who wanted to discuss the mental health consequences on staff and students that news of the recent shooting may have had.
“I heard from quite a few staff people that it was really hard to go to work and it was really hard to leave my kid at school,” she said. “We are in a position I think to affect local change in terms of the conversation and try to help our kids and try to make sure we are not a community that ever has to experience this.”
The discussion quickly pivoted to physical security within the buildings, with Lunenburg member Jim Peyton saying he felt schools needed security personnel on staff and using some of the COVID recovery funding to help support increased security measures.
“We need to have a security force at most of these schools,” said Peyton. “High schools get them and I don’t think elementary schools should be short-changed.”
“To wait for our sheriff’s department or wait for the state police to show up would be minutes, and a lot of minutes,” said Peyton.
Lyndon board member Michael Codding wondered if there was a way the KESD schools could be evaluated for their safety measures.
KESD Jen Botzojorns outlined the variety of measures KESD had in place, including school crisis teams, the ALICE training and protocols that the schools use, as well as some of the table-top crisis exercises that school administrators have done in conjunction with the Vermont Crisis Center.
She also discussed methods of prevention in terms of creating an inclusive and caring school climate to help prevent conditions that might lead a student to commit a shooting.
May circled the conversation back to her original point.
“I just want to acknowledge that I don’t think anyone went into the field of teaching thinking that it was a high-risk occupation and the awareness of that in these last few years especially,” said said. “I think we have to be mindful of the mental health impacts on our staff. You don’t start out teaching fourth grade thinking your life is going to be in danger.
“The most important thing is that we figure out how to connect with and love and engage all of our young people so they don’t get to a place where they feel isolated and dive into some dark web that encourages it,” commented Botzojorns.
