St. Johnsbury School Facilities Coordinator Patrick Campbell had some good news at Wednesday’s meeting of the school building committee.
This summer’s emergency sewer system repair project came in under budget.
The school district had been planning to spend up to $120,000 for the project but Campbell said the final bill from contractor Kingdom Construction of Newport totaled just $103,533.84.
Campbell also told the committee that there have been no further issues with the sewer system since the project was completed.
“The sewer is running perfect,” said Campbell. “We haven’t had any problems whatsoever.”
Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca said he was impressed and grateful for the way Kingdom Construction responded to the school’s sudden sewer problems which complicated the end of the school year.
“The care they showed while they were here is really noteworthy,” said Ricca.
Campbell agreed.
“They knew we were in a situation that had to be addressed immediately and they were here within days and made it happen,” said Campbell.
In May, the school had to close early one day after the sewer problems were found in the PreK-8 facility.
The school unplugged several small clogs in the system which allowed in-person classes to resume. But a few days later a larger issue was discovered - a sagging underground pipe that was causing a septic build-up and system back-up.
Repairing the pipes involved weeks of removing concrete, toilets and other fixtures from the first-floor bathrooms of the school and extensive digging to reach the pipes which were 13 feet underground.
The old pipes have now been replaced and hung with stainless-steel rods and clamps to prevent future deterioration.
Crews discovered that the main cause of the sewer problems was that the earth underneath the flooring had dropped, cutting the pipes apart and causing a 9-inch sag in the main sewer line.
