HAVERHILL — Authorities have determined that a school shooting threat was not credible.
In a statement posted to social media on Monday, Woodsville High School Principal Hayden Coon wrote, a student saw an alarming image online and alerted a staff member.
“The image showed graffiti stating “Shooting WHS Up On Jan 20th 2023”. We alerted the Haverhill PD to the matter and they joined with our team to investigate. We have been able to determine that the graffiti was NOT at Woodsville High School, nor any other Haverhill school,” the statement said.
Coon said the message is believed to be a hoax.
“The generality of “WHS” and the fact that we have not been able to locate this image on any of our campuses, leads us to believe that this is a larger internet hoax,” the statement said.
However, the school district will excuse absences for Jan. 20 as a concession to concerned families.
“Although we do not believe there is any danger to our school or students, we will have extra security this week as we always take student security as a top priority. Should you feel it safer to keep your student out on Jan 20, we will excuse the absence,” the statement said.
It comes a month after school districts statewide fielded bogus active shooter reports.
Those calls were similar in nature and originated out of state. They were investigated by the New Hampshire Department of Safety in cooperation with state and federal law enforcement partners, including the FBI.
At that time, Robert Buxton, Director of the Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) said, “These incidents continue to show us why it is important for schools to conduct trainings and exercises on those plans, throughout the school year, in partnership with their local first responders.”
The School Readiness Program, which is part of HSEM, provides assistance with the development, implementation and review of school emergency operations plans; works with schools throughout the year to conduct physical security assessments; and training and exercises.
Since 2014, the School Readiness Program has conducted more than 1,000 assessments.
